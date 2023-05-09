Once upon a time, Pedro Pascal was a struggling actor suffering so much that Sarah Paulson had to help keep him afloat. Now look at him. The Chilean-born actor has developed the golden touch, starring in not one but two of the biggest shows on TV. He’s got a bunch of other high-profile projects in the pipeline (more on that later). Now he’s another.

As per Deadline, the Mandalorian and Last of Us star is teaming up with Zach Cregger for his follow-up to Barbarian, the twisty-turny and freaky horror hit that also did wonders for Justin Long. He’ll star in Weapons, and its title, that it’s Cregger’s first film since having a smash, and that it stars Pascal is all that’s being made public about it so far.

It’s yet another sweet get for the beloved actor, who first came to prominence on Netflix’s Narcos. He has other biggies on his docket, too. There’s Strange Way of Life, a Western short by legendary Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar in which he and Ethan Hawke play lovers. He’ll be in Drive-Away Dolls, Ethan Coen’s solo directorial debut — his first film without his brother Joel (who himself made Macbeth without him). And he’s in that Gladiator sequel starring Paul Mescal. Thanks again, Sarah Paulson!

(Via Deadline)