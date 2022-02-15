Playing the MCU’s Bucky Barnes definitely qualifies as Sebastian Stan’s most high profile role, but he’s always found a way to squeeze smaller-budgeted films and genuinely interesting (and layered) projects into his career. Not only is he rocking out as Tommy Lee in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, but he’s played the mustached Jeff Gillooly in I, Tonya and a dirty cop in The Devil All The Time. And every Sebastian Stan fan that’s worth their salt knows about The Covenant, a campy 2006 entry where he showed off some Jack Nicholson-esque sinister vibes, and I’m feeling some of those same vibes while watching this trailer for the Adam McKay-produced Fresh.

The film debuted at Sundance, where our own Vince Mancini called it a “a sublime combination of exuberant schlock and subtle detail, a broad, splattery romp that still rewards the viewer for paying close attention.” And the trailer sure drops a lot of hints about why Stan’s Steve seems like the perfect guy but turns out to be a nightmare, but it doesn’t give everything away. From the synopsis:

Fresh follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and — given her frustration with dating apps — takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.

It’s a good thing that Valentine’s Day is said and done already, and between this and The Tinder Swindler, there’s something to be said for embracing the single life. And Stan hasn’t formally said goodbye to Bucky, of course, but the Winter Soldier’s definitely not the extent of his range. Dude has chops, maybe even literally in this movie.

Fresh will stream on Hulu beginning March 4.