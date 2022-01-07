Sidney Poitier
Getty Image
Movies

Movie Lovers Are Reacting To The Passing Of Legendary Screen Oscar Winner Sidney Poitier

by: Twitter

Following the confirmation that legendary screen actor Sidney Poiter passed away at the age of 94, the tributes started pouring in on social media as film lovers and colleagues like Whoopi Goldberg and Jeffrey Wright praised the Oscar winner for his trailblazing cinematic output. As the first Black man to win an Academy Award, Poitier was an inspiration to a generation of Black filmmakers, and his legacy is truly being felt as the world reacts to news of his death.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of trailblazer, humanitarian, and cultural icon Sidney Poitier’s passing. May his memory be a blessing,” wrote the Congressional Black Caucus before quoting the late actor. “‘In my case, the body of work stands for itself… I think my work has been representative of me as a man.’ — Sidney Poitier.”

The Lincoln Center also quoted Poitier in its tribute to his life. “‘I learned to hear silence. That’s the kind of life I lived: simple. I learned to see things in people around me, in my mom, dad, brothers and sisters.’ Remembering the great Sidney Poitier, who has passed away at the age of 94.”

As report of Poitier’s passing began to circulate, Whoopi Goldberg was one of the first actors to send her condolences to his family while honoring the late actor’s work.

If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..
To Sir… with Love
Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P.
He showed us how to reach for the stars

My condolences to his family and to all of us as well

You can see more tributes to Sidney Poitier below:

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×