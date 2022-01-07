Following the confirmation that legendary screen actor Sidney Poiter passed away at the age of 94, the tributes started pouring in on social media as film lovers and colleagues like Whoopi Goldberg and Jeffrey Wright praised the Oscar winner for his trailblazing cinematic output. As the first Black man to win an Academy Award, Poitier was an inspiration to a generation of Black filmmakers, and his legacy is truly being felt as the world reacts to news of his death.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of trailblazer, humanitarian, and cultural icon Sidney Poitier’s passing. May his memory be a blessing,” wrote the Congressional Black Caucus before quoting the late actor. “‘In my case, the body of work stands for itself… I think my work has been representative of me as a man.’ — Sidney Poitier.”

We are deeply saddened by the news of trailblazer, humanitarian, and cultural icon Sidney Poitier's passing.

May his memory be a blessing. "In my case, the body of work stands for itself… I think my work has been representative of me as a man."

— Sidney Poitier pic.twitter.com/0HTcxNnzuc — The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) January 7, 2022

The Lincoln Center also quoted Poitier in its tribute to his life. “‘I learned to hear silence. That’s the kind of life I lived: simple. I learned to see things in people around me, in my mom, dad, brothers and sisters.’ Remembering the great Sidney Poitier, who has passed away at the age of 94.”

"I learned to hear silence. That's the kind of life I lived: simple. I learned to see things in people around me, in my mom, dad, brothers and sisters." Remembering the great Sidney Poitier, who has passed away at the age of 94. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vjZf9vxDEt — Film at Lincoln Center (@FilmLinc) January 7, 2022

As report of Poitier’s passing began to circulate, Whoopi Goldberg was one of the first actors to send her condolences to his family while honoring the late actor’s work.

If you wanted the sky i would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high..

To Sir… with Love

Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P.

He showed us how to reach for the stars My condolences to his family and to all of us as well

My condolences to his family and to all of us as well — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 7, 2022

You can see more tributes to Sidney Poitier below:

Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love. (📷Sam Falk/NYT) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022

Couldn’t have been more than 10 years old when one of my teachers in elementary school showed us “To Sir, With Love”. First time a movie made me cry. Rest in Power, Sidney Poitier. — Evan Narcisse (@EvNarc) January 7, 2022

A brilliant actor, director and activist RIP Sidney Poitier pic.twitter.com/uq1bDVQ9vO — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. What a life. What a legacy! pic.twitter.com/EXp1Hath6t — Ashley Clark (@_Ash_Clark) January 7, 2022

RIP to the legendary actor, Sidney Poitier, shown here with Louis Armstrong and Paul Newman in the 1961 film “Paris Blues.” pic.twitter.com/pZFZ7yBZ9C — Louis Armstrong (@ArmstrongHouse) January 7, 2022

I've dreaded this day and I'm glad it was so long in coming. Rest in peace, Sidney Poitier. I don't believe any actor in the history of movies had to navigate greater cultural complexities, or could have done it with more grace. He was a giant, and his influence is measureless. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 7, 2022

This beautiful, brilliant, talented Black man. Rest in Peace and Power #SidneyPoitier pic.twitter.com/RD3zhNOeX7 — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 7, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sidney Poitier, the legendary actor, director and diplomat who led a life of remarkable achievements, both on-screen and off. pic.twitter.com/g0M2wfmq2M — BFI (@BFI) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greats. pic.twitter.com/jd2Xd7vmIJ — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 7, 2022

I was thinking, literally yesterday, that someone should reach out to Sidney Poitier for one last interview before it was too late. RIP to a trailblazer https://t.co/btf5kcKSRH — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) January 7, 2022

this man is a bonafide, top notch, legend of the highest caliber. a true loss. rip sidney poitier. https://t.co/Ad3grNHkzu — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier, may his memory be the blessing his life was.https://t.co/6l3kP73E7s — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 7, 2022

Ah man, Sidney Poitier. In The Heat of the Night was one of the first “grown up” films I was allowed to watch when I was little. Mr Poitier, I hope you up there slapping angels in heaven. — Nadia Latif (@HerrDirector) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier bore a responsibility no other actor of his era had to carry. He didn’t choose to represent all Black men, but as the sole Black leading man in a business uncomfortable with more than one, such was his lot. Still, he delivered nuance, charm, & honesty to each role. — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) January 7, 2022

gawd. what a huge loss. what a full life. legend. RIP https://t.co/tgFO7AZMrC — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) January 7, 2022