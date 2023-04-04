It’s hard to believe it’s been a year and a half since our lives changed forever when Chris Pratt was named the new voice of Mario. People cried, marriages were ended, and long-time friendships were squashed, all because this non-Italian was soon to be the voice of working-class plumbers everywhere. Pratt seemed to take the hate as fuel and ran with it using his tiny Mario legs. Then we all kinda got over it and accepted it once Anya Taylor-Joy stepped out in her Princess Peach racing outfit.

Now that it’s about to hit theaters, it’s time for the real moment of truth: is The Super Mario Bros. Movie good enough to warrant going out to a movie theater on a random Wednesday night in April in order to see it? It sure seems like people enjoyed it!

Despite the initial casting backlash, early reviews for Mario are pretty favorable, mostly praising the colorful aesthetics. It’s important to remember that, after all, this is coming from the same studio that forced Minions upon us, so not every joke will land with everyone. But it seems like if you are a fan of fun and/or Jack Black, you’ll have a nice time.

Here are some of the early reviews:

Christian Holub, Entertainment Weekly

It’s all quite fun, with a good sense of humor and a consistent computer-animated aesthetic — plus, at 90 minutes including credits, it’s short, sweet, and over before anything can get annoying. But it’s hard to escape the feeling, especially during the aforementioned Rainbow Road sequence, that you would probably be having more fun just playing a game together instead. Grade: B-

Pete Hammond, Deadline:

All of this is immensely likable and loaded with laughs, if not raging wit. Having the likes of Black and Rogen in the voice cast definitely ups the ante of some stabs at subversive humor, and all seem to be enjoying this stint, which definitely is set up for sequels as Mario and Luigi are about to start a new act in their long careers. The CGI animation goes big for bright colors juxtaposed with the ominous Dark Lands, and the film is helped immensely by a zippy and lilting musical score from Brian Tyler.

Owen Gleiberman, Variety

Mario presides over a digital playground that lifts the spirit to a place of split-second wonder, and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” stays true to that. Its ingenuity is infectious. You don’t have to be a Mario fan to respond to it, but the film is going to remind the millions who are why they call it a joystick.

Allegra Frank, The Daily Beast