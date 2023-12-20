The next time you publicly ogle Sydney Sweeney and/or Glen Powell, be aware that they might see it.

BuzzFeed had the Anyone But You co-stars read thirst tweets about themselves. In response to “sydney sweeney DISTRACTS me!!!!! i’m sitting here doing nothing but suddenly i have to stop doing NOTHING so i can think about her BOOTY!!!!!” Sweeney said, “Thank you for giving my booty love, for once. It’s always my boobs.” Someone else wanted Sweeney to “bite my head off” like a praying mantis. “It’s kind of hot,” Powell admitted, although he doesn’t “usually bring bugs into the bedroom, you know what I mean?”

Don’t worry, the Top Gun: Maverick hunk got objectified, too, including one tweet that imagined the “academy award winning sound of glen powell’s abs flexing in the sun.” When Sweeney expressed surprise that they make noise, Powell shared that it sounds like scooping coconut oil. Here’s more:

“top gun IS propaganda. glen powell being sexy propaganda!!”

“Something about Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell makes me feel bisexual af”

“sydney sweeney could spit on me and call me trash and i’d thank her. sydney sweeney if u see this i’m free sundays”

“i am no better than a man… just a hole for sydney sweeney”

She was particularly flattered and horrified by that last one, which Powell joked is going to “haunt us all.” You can watch the video above.