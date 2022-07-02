It’s been a good five years since Hugh Jackman last played Logan, aka Wolverine, the rage-iest member of the X-Men. The actor is so associated with the role — it’s what made him a superstar some 22 summers ago — that it’s hard to imagine anyone stepping into his giant razor blades. So how about a guy who starred in a movie with him seven years ago?

In an interview with The New York Times (in a bit teased out by Entertainment Weekly) for his new show Black Bird, Taron Egerton, who played an Olympic ski jumper trained by Jackman in the docudrama Eddie the Eagle, let slip that he’s been meeting with Marvel honcho Kevin Feige. He specifically signaled that he really wanted to the role of the guy with a metal skeleton.

“I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it,” he said. Then after a pause, he “flashed a grin,” adding, “But hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.”

Egerton might very well be an ideal replacement for Jackman. On top of doing a movie together, they both have diverse careers. Egerton is barely in his 30s, and he’s already been flexible mixing franchise films and dramas. Like Jackman, he likes musicals, and he’s even appeared on stage. So why not!

