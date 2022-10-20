Grant Ginder’s uproarious novel about a family falling even further apart during the oldest sibling’s wedding has finally gotten an adaptation, and the trailer looks glorious. The People We Hate At The Wedding feels slightly conventional here, but the promise is something to fill a Thanksgiving family dinner with gasps and dropped jaws. That goes double for if they follow the novel hand-in-hand.

Here’s the official synopsis from Prime Video:

“In the hilariously raunchy comedy The People We Hate at the Wedding, dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) along with their ever-optimistic mom (Allison Janney), are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) as a chance for them to reconnect as – more or less – adults, and learn to love each other like they once did.”

Everyone looks fantastic here. Platt appears appropriately put out at every turn, Janney cloying and wry, and Kristen Bell dancing in an American flag bikini while cruising in a hot tub down the Thames gives off some serious Eleanor Shellstrop vibes.

Oh, and Dustin Milligan drops in with the same handsome softy act he perfected on Schitt’s Creek. This really is a strong cast of fun people gearing up to be ridiculous.

Directed by Claire Scanlon (Set it Up), the screenplay comes from sibling writing team Wendy and Lizzie Molyneux, best known for Bob’s Burgers. It looks like it earns the R-rating while remaining upbeat and sarcastically hopeful for every dysfunctional crew. The People We Hate at the Wedding hits Prime Video on November 18th.