After the slap hear ’round the world last night, many celebs are weighing in on what has turned out to be the most chaotic Oscars moment in recent history, perhaps topping the La La Land debacle of 2017. You’ve probably read all the takes, but here is the shortest explanation: Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith’s wife Jada which cause Smith to slap him live on television in front of the richest people in the world. And now, the celebs are churning out the takes.

One celeb, in particular, is Jada Pinkett Smith’s Girls Trip co-star and friend Tiffany Haddish, who is impressed with the way the actor handled things. “When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me,” the comedian told People following the ceremony. “If [Jada] wouldn’t have been hurt, [Will] probably wouldn’t have said nothing,” said Haddish. “But you could see he was clearly… And they exploited it.”

She added, “As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you, and that meant the world to me.” She continued, “Maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

There are far too many takes about the situation, but Haddish’s perspective is definitely an interesting one. She then added, “To me, I went up to her and said, ‘You better suck his d*** from the back, girl!’” So…there’s that! Congrats on your win, Will.