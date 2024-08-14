As far as I can tell, there has not been a major motion picture with the word “p*ssy” in the title since 2001’s Josie and the Pussycats, and before then, maybe 1970’s The Owl and the Pussycat. Blink Twice could have joined this veritable “p*ssy posse” (not to be confused with this one) if it kept the original title that writer and director Zoë Kravitz wanted and even mentioned in interviews: P*ssy Island. But, as you might imagine, she met some resistance.

“I mean, look, we got pretty far,” she told Esquire about the unfortunate decision to change the title to Blink Twice. So what happened? The studio said no, basically. Kravitz is fine with the new title, but “am I upset that there is a show called Dicks: The Musical? Kind of,” she said. “What’s interesting is that they tested the title and the people who were most offended were women.”

Since the studio said no to P*ssy Island, hopefully they at least agreed to pay for a Blink 182 song (not “Dick Lips”) on the Blink Twice soundtrack.

Here’s more on the movie:

When tech billionaire Slater King meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

Blink Twice, which stars Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis, and Alia Shawkat, opens in theaters on August 23.