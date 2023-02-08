It’s that time of year again: NBA All-Star Weekend is almost upon us. And you know what that means: The rosters for the All-Star Celebrity Game have been announced!

This year, All-Star Weekend will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, so the teams will be coached by the Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith, as well as minority owner — and former NBA All-Star — Dwyane Wade.

While Smith says he has no intention of playing, his team is stacked with talent — just maybe not the basketball kind. He’s got a ton of musicians on his team, including rapper Cordae, country star Kane Brown, and Latin trap singer Ozuna.

Not to be outdone on the music front, Wade’s tapped his own all-star squad of the musical variety, with 21 Savage, Janelle Monáe, and Nicky Jam all suiting up.

Of course, neither team is lacking for athletics. Albert Pujols, Calvin Johnson, DK Metcalf, and the Miz are all on rosters, along with WNBA stars like Arike Ogunbowale and Diamond DeShields. It should be a fun game all around — and really, isn’t that the point?

The All-Star Celebrity Game is scheduled for Friday, February 17 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. (5 Mountain Time… thanks a lot, Utah. First, you don’t have internet, now this).

