Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams did some celebrating last night, as they managed to top the Cincinnati Bengals and win Super Bowl LVI. As it always is, the Super Bowl was a major night in the music world, too, thanks to the halftime show. Ahead of the game, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige were billed as the stars of the performance, but when it came time for the show, fans were surprised with another headliner: 50 Cent. Not only did he perform, but for the first few lines of “In Da Club,” he rapped while hanging upside down.

Naturally, the moment inspired plenty of memes, and 50 Cent, an active social media user himself, loved them. He even shared a couple of his favorites on Instagram. He also shared a video of LeBron James enjoying his performance and wrote, “See we came in 03 and we still here. so we celebrate each other every chance we get. @kingjames you know the vibes.”

50’s appearance came after rumors about his cameo were started after a video of “In Da Club” playing at SoFi Stadium surfaced a few days ago.

Revisit last night’s halftime show here. Uproxx recently spoke with 50 about his Power cinematic universe and more, so check out that interview here.