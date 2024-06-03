Friday, June 7
- Actress — Statik (Smalltown Supersound)
- Alfie Templeman — Radiosoul (Chess Club Records)
- Alisa Amador — Multitudes (Honest Magic Records)
- All Under Heaven — What Lies Ahead of Me (Sunday Drive Records)
- Amanda Bergman — Your Hand Forever Checking On My Fever (CowCow)
- Angélica Garcia — Gemelo (Partisan Records)
- Ann Annie — The Wind (Nettwerk)
- Aurora — What Happened to the Heart? (Universal)
- Bathe Alone — I Don’t Do Humidity (Nettwerk)
- Beings — There Is a Garden (No Quarter)
- Bloomsday — Heart of the Artichoke (Bayonet Records)
- Bon Jovi — Forever (Captain Kidd Corp.)
- Bonny Light Horseman — Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free (Jagjaguwar)
- Bored At My Grandmas House — Show & Tell (Clue Records)
- Carly Pearce — Hummingbird (Big Machine)
- Cactus — Temple Of Blues — Influences And Friends (Cleopatra Records)
- Casey MQ — Later that day, the day before, or the day before that (Ghostly International)
- Charli XCX — Brat (Atlantic)
- Clara La San — Made Mistakes (AWAL)
- Eels — Eels Time! (E Works/Play It Again Sam)
- Elkka — Prism of Pleasure (Ninja Tune)
- Enter Shikari — Dancing on the Frontline (So Recordings/Silva Screen Records Limited)
- FREQz — Grizzly Peak (FREQz)
- Fine — Rocky Top Ballads (Escho)
- Flesh Car — Flesh Car (Tough Lover)
- French Cassettes — Benzene (Tender Loving Empire)
- Goat Girl — Below the Waste (Rough Trade)
- The Hu — Live at Glastonbury (BBC/Glastonbury Festivals)
- JD Pinkus — Grow a Pear (JD Pinkus & Shimmy-Disc)
- Kaytranada — Timeless (RCA)
- Kelley Stoltz — La Fleur (Agitated Records)
- L’Impératric — Pulsar (microqlima)
- Laura Misch — Sample the Earth (One Little Independent Records)
- Liz Lawrence — Peanuts (Chrysalis Records Limited)
- Logan Lynn — SOFTCORE (Kill Rock Stars)
- LØLØ — falling for robots and wishing i was one (Hopeless Records)
- Man Man — Carrot On Strings (Sub Pop)
- Marina Allen — Eight Pointed Star (Fire Records)
- Meghan Trainor — Timeless (Epic Records)
- Men Seni Suyemin — BELIEVE (2MR)
- The Mysterines — Afraid of Tomorrows (Universal)
- Nat Harvie — New Virginity (Boiled Records)
- Nduduzo Makhathini — uNomkhubulwane (UMG)
- Nikka Costa — Dirty Disco (Go Funk Yourself, Inc.)
- NxWorries — Why Lawd? (Stones Throw Records)
- Pedro the Lion — Santa Cruz (Polyvinyl)
- Peggy Gou — I Hear You (XL)
- Perennial — Art History (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
- Rose Hotel — A Pawn Surrender (Strolling Bones Records)
- SHAED — Spinning Out (BMG)
- Shygirl — CLUB SHY RMX EP (Because Music Ltd.)
- Strand of Oaks — Miracle Focus (Western Vinyl)
- Swim Deep — There’s A Big Star Outside (Submarine Cat Records)
- Tems — Born in the Wild (RCA Records/Since 93′)
Friday, June 14
- Annabel — Worldviews (Tiny Engines)
- Been Stellar — Scream From New York, NY (Dirty Hit)
- Black Country Communion — V (J&R Adventures)
- Blvck Hippie — Basketball Camp (The Record Machine)
- Channel Tres — Head Rush (RCA)
- Cola — The Gloss (Fire Talk)
- The Decemberists — As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again (Thirty Tigers)
- David Bowie — Rock ‘n’ Roll Star! (Jones/Tintoretto Entertainment Company LLC)
- The Dead Tongues — Body of Light / I Am a Cloud (Psychic Hotline)
- The Early November — The Early November (Pure Noise Records)
- Ebbb — All At Once EP (Ninja Tune)
- Fana Hues — MOTH (Sweet Virtue/Westminster Recordings)
- Hermanos Gutiérrez — Cósmico (Easy Eye Sound)
- Hockey Dad — Rebuild Repeat (BMG)
- James Vincent McMorrow — Wide Open, Horses (Nettwerk)
- John Cale — POPtical Illusion (Domino)
- John Grant — The Art of the Lie (PIAS)
- Jordy — Sex With Myself (JORDY)
- Julie Christmas — Ridiculous and Full of Blood (Siviana, Red Crk AB)
- Julius Rodriguez — Evergreen (Verve Label Group)
- Kneecap — Fine Art ([PIAS])
- Liily — Liily EP (Flush Records)
- Lindsey Stirling — Duality (Concord)
- LULLANAS — Pretty Lies & Time Machines (Nettwerk)
- Martha Skye Murphy — Um (AD 93)
- Me First and the Gimme Gimmes — Blow it…at Madison’s Quinceañera! (Fat Wreck Chords)
- Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs — Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits (BMG)
- Moby — always centered at night (Always Centered At Night)
- MONO — OATH (Temporary Residence)
- Normani — Dopamine (Easy Life Records)
- nusar3000 — 3000 (RUSIA-IDK)
- Oliver Wood — Fat Cat Silhouette (Honey Jar / Indirecto Records)
- Paul McCartney & Wings — One Hand Clapping (MPL Communications Inc/Ltd)
- PJ Morton — Cape Town to Cairo (Morton Records / EMPIRE)
- Pocketboy Solid — Pocketboy Solid (AESTHETYK)
- Pride Month Barbie — All The Girls in the Room Say ‘Sorry,’ (Get Better Records)
- Raveena — Where Butterflies Go in the Rain (Moonstone Recordings, LLC / EMPIRE)
- RJD2 — Visions Out Of Limelight (R J Electrical Connections)
- Sam Morton — Daffodils & Dirt (XL)
- Squid Pisser — Dreams of Puke (SKiN GRAFT Records)
- Staples Jr. Singers — Searching (Luaka Bop)
- Stumbleine — Deleted Scene (Monotreme Records)
- $uicideboy$ — New World Depression (G59 Records)
- This Is Lorelei — Box For Buddy, Box For Star (Double Double Whammy)
- Walt Disco — The Warping (Lucky Number)
- Will Gregory Moog Ensemble — Heat Ray (Mute Artists Ltd.)
- Zsela — Big For You (Mexican Summer)
- ZU — The Lost Demo (Subsound)
Friday, June 21
- Avril Lavigne — Greatest Hits (Sony Music Entertainment)
- Ben Hauke — Club Cute (Touching Bass)
- Charles Gayle, Milford Graves, and William Parker — WEBO (Black Editions)
- Club Kuru — Before the World (Dog Holiday Records)
- Cody Dickinson — Homemade (Petaluma Records)
- d’Eon — Leviathan (Hausu Mountain)
- Daniel Davies — Ghost of the Heart (Sacred Bones)
- Daryl Hall — D (Untied Artists Productions, Inc.)
- Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore — TexiCali (Yep Roc Records)
- DJ Lag — The Rebellion (Black Major x Ice Drop)
- earthtone9 — In Resonance Nexus (Candlelight Records)
- Emilíana Torrini — Miss Flower (Groenland Records)
- Gracie Abrams — The Secret of Us (Interscope Records)
- The Greeting Committee — Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m The Cause (The Greeting Committee)
- Islands — What Occurs (ELF)
- Jahnah Camille — i tried to freeze light, but only remember a girl EP (Winspear)
- Jim Lauderdale — My Favorite Place (Sky Crunch Records)
- Joe Gittleman — Hold Up (Bad Time Records)
- Joni Mitchell — The Asylum Albums (1976-1980) (Elektra/Asylum Records)
- The Joy — The Joy (Transgressive Records)
- Kate Nash — 9 Sad Symphonies (Kill Rock Stars)
- Kehlani — Crash (Atlantic)
- Lake Street Dive — Good Together (Fantasy Records)
- Lauren Watkins — The Heartbroken Record (Mercury Records/Republic Records)
- Lava La Rue — STARFACE (Dirty Hit)
- Linda Thompson — Proxy Music (StorySound Records)
- Little Stranger — Sat Around Trippin (Ineffable Records)
- Lola Young — That Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway (Universal)
- Luna Shadows — Bathwater (Luna Shadows)
- Moon Diagram — Cemetery Classics (Sonic Cathedral)
- Nightjar — Mala Leche (Lewis Recordings)
- Pepe Deluxé — Comix Sonix (Catskills Records Ltd.)
- POND — Stung! (Spinning Top Records)
- Rich Ruth — Water Still Flows (Michael Ruth)
- Rob Baird — Burning in the Stars (Hard Luck Recording Company)
- The Story So Far — I Want to Disappear (Pure Noise Records)
- Swerve — The Darkroom EP (The Darkroom Records)
- The Used — MEDZ (Big Noise)
- Various Artists — Noise For Now Vol. 2 (Noise For Now)
- Wage War — Stigma (Fearless Records)
- Wild Up — Julius Eastman Vol. 4: The Holy Presence (New Amsterdam)
- Wild Yaks — Monumental Deeds (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
- Your Old Droog — Movie (REM-U-LAK RECORDS)
June 28
- Aaron Frazer — Into the Blue (Dead Oceans)
- Anvil — One and Only (AFM Records)
- Asher White — Home Constellation Study (Ba Da Bing!)
- Bodysync — Nutty (Buddies Inc)
- Camila Cabello — C, XOXO (Geffen/Interscope)
- Dirty Three — Love Changes Everything (Bella Union)
- Double Wish — Universe Sometimes EP (Hit the North Records)
- Eiko Ishibashi — Evil Does Not Exist (Drag City)
- The Folk Implosion — Walk Thru Me (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Frances Forever — Lockjaw (Mom+Pop)
- Gabriel Birnbaum — Patron Saint of Tireless Losers (Western Vinyl)
- Guided By Voices — Strut of Kings (GBV Inc)
- Hiatus Kaiyote — Love Heart Cheat Code (Brainfeeder)
- Imagine Dragons — LOOM (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records)
- John Gallagher Jr. — Goodbye or Something (Grand Phony Music)
- JXDN — When the Music Stops (Elektra)
- Laughing — Because It’s True (Meritorio Records)
- Liana Flores — Flower of the Soul (Verve)
- Little Stranger — Sat Around Trippin (Ineffable Records)
- Loma — How Will I Live Without a Body? (Sub Pop Records)
- Lupe Fiasco — Samurai (1st & 15th Too)
- Mabe Fratti — Sentir Que No Sabes (Unheard of Hope)
- MILLY — Your Own Becoming (Dangerbird)
- Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — South of Here (Stax Records)
- Nebula and Black Rainbows — In Search of the Cosmic Tale: Crossing the Galactic Portal (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Neil Young + Crazy Horse — Early Daze (Warner)
- Omar Apollo — God Said No (Warner)
- Robert Jon & The Wreck — Red Moon Rising (Journeyman Records)
- Prefuse 73 — New Strategies for Modern Crime Vol. 2 (Lex Records)
- Previous Industries — Service Merchandise (Merge Records)
- Queen of Jeans — All Again (Memory Music)
- Shackleton & Six Organs of Admittance — Jinxed by Being (Drag City)
- SML — Small Medium Large (International Anthem)
- Sour Widows — Revival of a Friend (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Still Woozy — Loveseat (Interscope Records)
- Superfan — Tow Truck Jesus (Superfan)
- SUSS — Birds & Beasts (Northern Spy)
- Virginity — Bad Jazz (Smartpunk Records)
- The Warning — Keep Me Fed (Republic Records)
- Washed Out — Notes From a Quiet Life (Sub Pop)
- Wilco — Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP (dBpm Records)
- Yellow House — Psalms of Yellow House (Foreign Family Collective)