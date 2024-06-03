newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In June 2024

Friday, June 7

  • Actress — Statik (Smalltown Supersound)
  • Alfie Templeman — Radiosoul (Chess Club Records)
  • Alisa Amador — Multitudes (Honest Magic Records)
  • All Under Heaven — What Lies Ahead of Me (Sunday Drive Records)
  • Amanda Bergman — Your Hand Forever Checking On My Fever (CowCow)
  • Angélica Garcia — Gemelo (Partisan Records)
  • Ann Annie — The Wind (Nettwerk)
  • Aurora — What Happened to the Heart? (Universal)
  • Bathe Alone — I Don’t Do Humidity (Nettwerk)
  • Beings — There Is a Garden (No Quarter)
  • Bloomsday — Heart of the Artichoke (Bayonet Records)
  • Bon Jovi — Forever (Captain Kidd Corp.)
  • Bonny Light Horseman — Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free (Jagjaguwar)
  • Bored At My Grandmas House — Show & Tell (Clue Records)
  • Carly Pearce — Hummingbird (Big Machine)
  • Cactus — Temple Of Blues — Influences And Friends (Cleopatra Records)
  • Casey MQ — Later that day, the day before, or the day before that (Ghostly International)
  • Charli XCX — Brat (Atlantic)
  • Clara La San — Made Mistakes (AWAL)
  • Eels — Eels Time! (E Works/Play It Again Sam)
  • Elkka — Prism of Pleasure (Ninja Tune)
  • Enter Shikari — Dancing on the Frontline (So Recordings/Silva Screen Records Limited)
  • FREQz — Grizzly Peak (FREQz)
  • Fine — Rocky Top Ballads (Escho)
  • Flesh Car — Flesh Car (Tough Lover)
  • French Cassettes — Benzene (Tender Loving Empire)
  • Goat Girl — Below the Waste (Rough Trade)
  • The Hu — Live at Glastonbury (BBC/Glastonbury Festivals)
  • JD Pinkus — Grow a Pear (JD Pinkus & Shimmy-Disc)
  • Kaytranada — Timeless (RCA)
  • Kelley Stoltz — La Fleur (Agitated Records)
  • L’Impératric — Pulsar (microqlima)
  • Laura Misch — Sample the Earth (One Little Independent Records)
  • Liz Lawrence — Peanuts (Chrysalis Records Limited)
  • Logan Lynn — SOFTCORE (Kill Rock Stars)
  • LØLØ — falling for robots and wishing i was one (Hopeless Records)
  • Man Man — Carrot On Strings (Sub Pop)
  • Marina Allen — Eight Pointed Star (Fire Records)
  • Meghan Trainor — Timeless (Epic Records)
  • Men Seni Suyemin — BELIEVE (2MR)
  • The Mysterines — Afraid of Tomorrows (Universal)
  • Nat Harvie — New Virginity (Boiled Records)
  • Nduduzo Makhathini — uNomkhubulwane (UMG)
  • Nikka Costa — Dirty Disco (Go Funk Yourself, Inc.)
  • NxWorries — Why Lawd? (Stones Throw Records)
  • Pedro the Lion — Santa Cruz (Polyvinyl)
  • Peggy Gou — I Hear You (XL)
  • Perennial — Art History (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
  • Rose Hotel — A Pawn Surrender (Strolling Bones Records)
  • SHAED — Spinning Out (BMG)
  • Shygirl — CLUB SHY RMX EP (Because Music Ltd.)
  • Strand of Oaks — Miracle Focus (Western Vinyl)
  • Swim Deep — There’s A Big Star Outside (Submarine Cat Records)
  • Tems — Born in the Wild (RCA Records/Since 93′)

Friday, June 14

  • Annabel — Worldviews (Tiny Engines)
  • Been Stellar — Scream From New York, NY (Dirty Hit)
  • Black Country Communion — V (J&R Adventures)
  • Blvck Hippie — Basketball Camp (The Record Machine)
  • Channel Tres — Head Rush (RCA)
  • Cola — The Gloss (Fire Talk)
  • The Decemberists — As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again (Thirty Tigers)
  • David Bowie — Rock ‘n’ Roll Star! (Jones/Tintoretto Entertainment Company LLC)
  • The Dead Tongues — Body of Light / I Am a Cloud (Psychic Hotline)
  • The Early November — The Early November (Pure Noise Records)
  • Ebbb — All At Once EP (Ninja Tune)
  • Fana Hues — MOTH (Sweet Virtue/Westminster Recordings)
  • Hermanos Gutiérrez — Cósmico (Easy Eye Sound)
  • Hockey Dad — Rebuild Repeat (BMG)
  • James Vincent McMorrow — Wide Open, Horses (Nettwerk)
  • John Cale — POPtical Illusion (Domino)
  • John Grant — The Art of the Lie (PIAS)
  • Jordy — Sex With Myself (JORDY)
  • Julie Christmas — Ridiculous and Full of Blood (Siviana, Red Crk AB)
  • Julius Rodriguez — Evergreen (Verve Label Group)
  • Kneecap — Fine Art ([PIAS])
  • Liily — Liily EP (Flush Records)
  • Lindsey Stirling — Duality (Concord)
  • LULLANAS — Pretty Lies & Time Machines (Nettwerk)
  • Martha Skye Murphy — Um (AD 93)
  • Me First and the Gimme Gimmes — Blow it…at Madison’s Quinceañera! (Fat Wreck Chords)
  • Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs — Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits (BMG)
  • Moby — always centered at night (Always Centered At Night)
  • MONO — OATH (Temporary Residence)
  • Normani — Dopamine (Easy Life Records)
  • nusar3000 — 3000 (RUSIA-IDK)
  • Oliver Wood — Fat Cat Silhouette (Honey Jar / Indirecto Records)
  • Paul McCartney & Wings — One Hand Clapping (MPL Communications Inc/Ltd)
  • PJ Morton — Cape Town to Cairo (Morton Records / EMPIRE)
  • Pocketboy Solid — Pocketboy Solid (AESTHETYK)
  • Pride Month Barbie — All The Girls in the Room Say ‘Sorry,’ (Get Better Records)
  • Raveena — Where Butterflies Go in the Rain (Moonstone Recordings, LLC / EMPIRE)
  • RJD2 — Visions Out Of Limelight (R J Electrical Connections)
  • Sam Morton — Daffodils & Dirt (XL)
  • Squid Pisser — Dreams of Puke (SKiN GRAFT Records)
  • Staples Jr. Singers — Searching (Luaka Bop)
  • Stumbleine — Deleted Scene (Monotreme Records)
  • $uicideboy$ — New World Depression (G59 Records)
  • This Is Lorelei — Box For Buddy, Box For Star (Double Double Whammy)
  • Walt Disco — The Warping (Lucky Number)
  • Will Gregory Moog Ensemble — Heat Ray (Mute Artists Ltd.)
  • Zsela — Big For You (Mexican Summer)
  • ZU — The Lost Demo (Subsound)

Friday, June 21

  • Avril Lavigne — Greatest Hits (Sony Music Entertainment)
  • Ben Hauke — Club Cute (Touching Bass)
  • Charles Gayle, Milford Graves, and William Parker — WEBO (Black Editions)
  • Club Kuru — Before the World (Dog Holiday Records)
  • Cody Dickinson — Homemade (Petaluma Records)
  • d’Eon — Leviathan (Hausu Mountain)
  • Daniel Davies — Ghost of the Heart (Sacred Bones)
  • Daryl Hall — D (Untied Artists Productions, Inc.)
  • Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore — TexiCali (Yep Roc Records)
  • DJ Lag — The Rebellion (Black Major x Ice Drop)
  • earthtone9 — In Resonance Nexus (Candlelight Records)
  • Emilíana Torrini — Miss Flower (Groenland Records)
  • Gracie Abrams — The Secret of Us (Interscope Records)
  • The Greeting Committee — Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m The Cause (The Greeting Committee)
  • Islands — What Occurs (ELF)
  • Jahnah Camille — i tried to freeze light, but only remember a girl EP (Winspear)
  • Jim Lauderdale — My Favorite Place (Sky Crunch Records)
  • Joe Gittleman — Hold Up (Bad Time Records)
  • Joni Mitchell — The Asylum Albums (1976-1980) (Elektra/Asylum Records)
  • The Joy — The Joy (Transgressive Records)
  • Kate Nash — 9 Sad Symphonies (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Kehlani — Crash (Atlantic)
  • Lake Street Dive — Good Together (Fantasy Records)
  • Lauren Watkins — The Heartbroken Record (Mercury Records/Republic Records)
  • Lava La Rue — STARFACE (Dirty Hit)
  • Linda Thompson — Proxy Music (StorySound Records)
  • Little Stranger — Sat Around Trippin (Ineffable Records)
  • Lola Young — That Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway (Universal)
  • Luna Shadows — Bathwater (Luna Shadows)
  • Moon Diagram — Cemetery Classics (Sonic Cathedral)
  • Nightjar — Mala Leche (Lewis Recordings)
  • Pepe Deluxé — Comix Sonix (Catskills Records Ltd.)
  • POND — Stung! (Spinning Top Records)
  • Rich Ruth — Water Still Flows (Michael Ruth)
  • Rob Baird — Burning in the Stars (Hard Luck Recording Company)
  • The Story So Far — I Want to Disappear (Pure Noise Records)
  • Swerve — The Darkroom EP (The Darkroom Records)
  • The Used — MEDZ (Big Noise)
  • Various Artists — Noise For Now Vol. 2 (Noise For Now)
  • Wage War — Stigma (Fearless Records)
  • Wild Up — Julius Eastman Vol. 4: The Holy Presence (New Amsterdam)
  • Wild Yaks — Monumental Deeds (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
  • Your Old Droog — Movie (REM-U-LAK RECORDS)

June 28

  • Aaron Frazer — Into the Blue (Dead Oceans)
  • Anvil — One and Only (AFM Records)
  • Asher White — Home Constellation Study (Ba Da Bing!)
  • Bodysync — Nutty (Buddies Inc)
  • Camila Cabello — C, XOXO (Geffen/Interscope)
  • Dirty Three — Love Changes Everything (Bella Union)
  • Double Wish — Universe Sometimes EP (Hit the North Records)
  • Eiko Ishibashi — Evil Does Not Exist (Drag City)
  • The Folk Implosion — Walk Thru Me (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Frances Forever — Lockjaw (Mom+Pop)
  • Gabriel Birnbaum — Patron Saint of Tireless Losers (Western Vinyl)
  • Guided By Voices — Strut of Kings (GBV Inc)
  • Hiatus Kaiyote — Love Heart Cheat Code (Brainfeeder)
  • Imagine Dragons — LOOM (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records)
  • John Gallagher Jr. — Goodbye or Something (Grand Phony Music)
  • JXDN — When the Music Stops (Elektra)
  • Laughing — Because It’s True (Meritorio Records)
  • Liana Flores — Flower of the Soul (Verve)
  • Little Stranger — Sat Around Trippin (Ineffable Records)
  • Loma — How Will I Live Without a Body? (Sub Pop Records)
  • Lupe Fiasco — Samurai (1st & 15th Too)
  • Mabe Fratti — Sentir Que No Sabes (Unheard of Hope)
  • MILLY — Your Own Becoming (Dangerbird)
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — South of Here (Stax Records)
  • Nebula and Black Rainbows — In Search of the Cosmic Tale: Crossing the Galactic Portal (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Neil Young + Crazy Horse — Early Daze (Warner)
  • Omar Apollo — God Said No (Warner)
  • Robert Jon & The Wreck — Red Moon Rising (Journeyman Records)
  • Prefuse 73 — New Strategies for Modern Crime Vol. 2 (Lex Records)
  • Previous Industries — Service Merchandise (Merge Records)
  • Queen of Jeans — All Again (Memory Music)
  • Shackleton & Six Organs of Admittance — Jinxed by Being (Drag City)
  • SML — Small Medium Large (International Anthem)
  • Sour Widows — Revival of a Friend (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Still Woozy — Loveseat (Interscope Records)
  • Superfan — Tow Truck Jesus (Superfan)
  • SUSS — Birds & Beasts (Northern Spy)
  • Virginity — Bad Jazz (Smartpunk Records)
  • The Warning — Keep Me Fed (Republic Records)
  • Washed Out — Notes From a Quiet Life (Sub Pop)
  • Wilco — Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP (dBpm Records)
  • Yellow House — Psalms of Yellow House (Foreign Family Collective)
