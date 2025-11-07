The nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards were announced this morning (here’s the full list). Among the most recognized artists is Jack Antonoff, who finds himself all over the list.

Antonoff’s nominations this year are as follows: Album Of The Year for Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend and Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, Record Of The Year for Carpenter’s “Manchild” and Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” Song Of The Year for “Manchild” and “Luther,” and Best Rap Song for Lamar’s “TV Off” featuring Lefty Gunplay. He contributed to Man’s Best Friend and GNX, but is not listed as a nominee with those projects in the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Rap Album categories, per the Recording Academy’s official list of nominations. So, Antonoff’s count this year is seven nominations, which ties him for the second-highest total this year with Lady Gaga and Cirkut.

This consideration comes with some implications. Most notably, Antonoff is now the first-ever producer/songwriter to earn nominations in all three major categories — Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Record Of The Year — with two different artists in the same year. This is the fourth time Antonoff has been nominated in all three categories, and no other producer/songwriter has even done it more than twice.

The 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony is set to take place on February 1, 2026, live at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, airing on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Find the nominees for the categories in which Antonoff is nominated below, and check out the full list of 2026 Grammy nominations here.