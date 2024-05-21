Kendrick Lamar Primavera Sound 2023
Apple Music’s Top 100 Albums Of All Time List Has Fans In Disbelief At Who Will Seemingly Get Snubbed

Apple Music has been slowly rolling out its list of the 100 best albums over the past week, and it’s definitely reactions (which is, of course, the point). Not only are people debating the placements of the albums that have been revealed so far, but some conspicuous absences also have them predicting which albums are going to make it into the top 10, which has yet to be revealed.

Naturally, there’ve been plenty of classics, but more than a few controversial picks, with Travis Scott’s Astroworld and SZA’s SOS being called examples of recency bias on X (RIP, Twitter.com).

Among those artists whose albums haven’t been seen in the list so far are Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, and even Michael Jackson. As one commenter put it on X, “we’ve reached the top 10 portion of this apple music 100 best albums list and they’ve yet to include a kendrick album or a michael jackson album. also no college dropout or miseducation of lauryn hill yet. they fill up the remaining spots right??”

Meanwhile, only one band has more than one entry and that’s Radiohead, with both “Kid A” and “OK Computer” making into the list.

You can check out the list for yourself here.

