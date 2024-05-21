Apple Music has been slowly rolling out its list of the 100 best albums over the past week, and it’s definitely reactions (which is, of course, the point). Not only are people debating the placements of the albums that have been revealed so far, but some conspicuous absences also have them predicting which albums are going to make it into the top 10, which has yet to be revealed.

Naturally, there’ve been plenty of classics, but more than a few controversial picks, with Travis Scott’s Astroworld and SZA’s SOS being called examples of recency bias on X (RIP, Twitter.com).

Among those artists whose albums haven’t been seen in the list so far are Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, and even Michael Jackson. As one commenter put it on X, “we’ve reached the top 10 portion of this apple music 100 best albums list and they’ve yet to include a kendrick album or a michael jackson album. also no college dropout or miseducation of lauryn hill yet. they fill up the remaining spots right??”

just realized there isn’t one ariana album on the apple music top 100 albums…………… yet. pic.twitter.com/Z8OCYDBEtS — rudy (@rudyIopez) May 21, 2024

Lol Apple Music is about to put 2 Kendrick Lamar albums in the top 10 of the 100 greatest albums of all time pic.twitter.com/vPiINpZLOe — DAFRICAN (@DAFRICAN1) May 21, 2024

Apple Music created a 100 best albums of all time & they haven’t revealed the top 20, yet! I know damn well these 2 better be in the top 20: Lauryn Hill

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill TLC

CrazySexyCoolhttps://t.co/TzLpH6SuYv pic.twitter.com/puAbu38oe2 — Jerome Trammel, M.B.A (@MrJeromeTrammel) May 21, 2024

we've reached the top 10 portion of this apple music 100 best albums list and they've yet to include a kendrick album or a michael jackson album. also no college dropout or miseducation of lauryn hill yet. they fill up the remaining spots right?? https://t.co/VGzR7yxOqc — alex medina (@mrmedina) May 21, 2024

If Apple Music doesn’t clutch up and put a Mariah album in that top 100 list then I’m switching to Spotify pic.twitter.com/kzAseRsgEC — ZakMars| ButterflyIsMagnumOpus Era (@MoonshineRiah) May 20, 2024

Meanwhile, only one band has more than one entry and that’s Radiohead, with both “Kid A” and “OK Computer” making into the list.

You can check out the list for yourself here.