Back in February, we saw genre-hopping rising star Audrey Nuna team up with Teezo Touchdown on “Starving,” kicking off the singer-songwriter’s 2024 with a bang. She continues to delve into that spacey sound on her latest single, “Jokes On Me,” which dropped today with a video that finds her donning an astronaut-chic outfit and doing some soul-searching in the desert.

Nuna explained the song in the press release as being “about going through ups and downs with someone to realize in the end that the irony is pointing right back at you.” She also detailed its origins, recalling, “I wrote this song in Joshua Tree around close friends. The melody and words were inspired by the guitar chords that were playing. We were all sitting around in a dark home studio set-up and the melody was a one-take. Being around people that I could feel vulnerable with allowed the song to happen naturally.”

In addition to dropping new music, Audrey Nuna has also been exploring her love of fashion with the SYKY platform. The result, “Glamour as Armour,” is available for purchase now exclusively on SYKY.com and appears on the cover art for “Jokes On Me.” You can watch Audrey Nuna’s “Jokes On Me” video above.