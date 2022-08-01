The Best Vinyl Releases Of July 2022

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of July below.

Beyoncé — Renaissance Undoubtedly, Renaissance is July’s biggest album, which means it’s probably a must-have in your vinyl library. Queen Bey is offering plenty of options, too, like a limited edition LP with alternate cover art (pictured above) or, if you’re more into CDs, four different CD box sets, each with a different t-shirt. Get it here. George Michael — Older (Deluxe Box Set) Older was a huge moment for George Michael, and now his third solo album is the subject of a massive new box set. It features the album (remastered from the original tapes), a 48-page book, and some art prints. Get it here.

Yo La Tengo — I Can Hear The Heart (25th Anniversary Reissue) Yo La Tengo’s 1997 LP is flat-out among the greatest ever and now it turns 25 years old here in 2022. To celebrate, the band has pressed it on a new limited edition translucent yellow that also comes with a reproduction of the “President McKinley Academy Of Rock” sweatshirt as seen in the classic “Sugarcube” video. Get it here. Jack White — Entering Heaven Alive The modern king of vinyl has a new album out, so you know he’s going to deliver when it comes to physical editions. Sure enough, exclusive to the Third Man Records web store is a version of Entering Heaven Alive pressed on lovely “Tranquil Turquoise” vinyl. Get it here.

Liars — They Threw Us All In A Trench And Stuck A Monument On Top (Reissue) Liars are still kickin’ after two decades together, and now they’re preparing to reissue their albums. They’ve started with their debut, which, like all albums in this reissue series, will be pressed on recycled vinyl, making this perhaps the most eco-friendly LP you could have in your collection. Get it here. Roxy Music — Flesh + Blood (Reissue) Roxy Music has popped up in the vinyl round-up space often in recent months and now they’re back with another fresh reissue. This time, it’s 1980’s Flesh + Blood, which was enhanced with a half-speed cut and comes with other glow-ups like “a deluxe gloss laminated finish.” Get it here.

Beabadoobee — Beatopia Beabadoobee was an exciting up-and-comer with her 2020 debut album Fake It Flowers, but now she’s proven that wasn’t just beginner’s luck with her terrific sophomore record. She’s released it in a number of lovely vinyl editions, including the Coke bottle clear vinyl version seen above. Get it here. Various Artists — Jazz Dispensary 2.0 Bundle Music lovers looking for exposure to a new world of jazz will be happy with Vinyl Me, Please’s second team-up with Jazz Dispensary. This collection includes four funky hand-picked albums — Bayeté’s Worlds Around The Sun, Gary Bartz’s The Shadow Do!, Idris Muhammad’s Peace And Rhythm, Melvin Sparks’ Spark Plug — sure to expand your musical horizons. Get it here.