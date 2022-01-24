In the wake of the announcement of Thierry Mugler’s death today at the age of 73, fans are remembering the French fashion icon not only for his work expanding the boundaries of high-end design but also for his contributions to the musical impacts of stars like Beyonce and Lady Gaga. Beyonce herself shared a collage of her Mugler-designed looks throughout the years on her website with the message “Rest In Peace Thierry Mugler.” Fans also paid tribute to their groundbreaking collaborations, which included the signature Sasha Fierce looks that accompanied Bey’s third album, I Am… Sasha Fierce.

“Thierry Mugler was a master designer, but for a lot of music fans his biggest impact will be helping bring Sasha Fierce to life,” wrote industry professional and historian Naima Cochrane on Twitter. “Mugler’s been a favorite of hers for years. I’m in danger of overusing the word ‘drama’ as a descriptor but it’s the most apt phrase I can think of when explaining why his looks fit with Bey so perfectly.”

Thierry Mugler was a master designer, but for a lot of music fans his biggest impact will be helping bring Sasha Fierce to life. pic.twitter.com/QWQtEfOMGu — Naima Cochrane (Original Recipe) (@naima) January 24, 2022

Mugler's been a favorite of hers for years. I'm in danger of overusing the word "drama" as a descriptor but it's the most apt phrase I can think of when explaining why his looks fit with Bey so perfectly. pic.twitter.com/cg4YXRGP1i — Naima Cochrane (Original Recipe) (@naima) January 24, 2022

Bey's Mugler looks are my favorite of hers, with the sole exception of her early Roberto Cavalli stuff. pic.twitter.com/SBCEqWVEER — Naima Cochrane (Original Recipe) (@naima) January 24, 2022

Fans lovingly recalled some of the designer’s most recognizable looks created for Beyonce, pointing out that the star was one of the first given access to the designer’s archives in ideating their collaborations. While some of the looks dated back to Bey’s Sasha Fierce era, some were as recent as her Disney+ musical film, Black Is King, which also featured her daughter Blue Ivy.

Thierry Mugler’s golden corset from the FW95 collection used by Beyoncé in her 2009 music video ‘Sweet Dreams” pic.twitter.com/AwDgk8Emtg — ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) January 23, 2022

some recent moments of beyoncé in mugler 🤍 pic.twitter.com/HaC2zBvbIY — caleb (@itscalebc2) January 23, 2022

Beyoncé x Mugler a dream team pic.twitter.com/Od0uAOFVoG — 𝑨✵ (@ivyIegion) January 23, 2022

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy in custom MUGLER pic.twitter.com/xYRBkdLtOx — 𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐨𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞’𝐬 𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐲 𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 (@uhlexiswarren) January 23, 2022

“The duality between being a woman and a warrior. Sasha Fierce is another aspect of Beyoncé’s personality. She is Fierce on stage and Beyoncé in real life. I tried to understand these two sides with my own perception of both aspects.” -Thierry Mugler pic.twitter.com/j10fwZHalZ — Zdoubleyoo (@zdoubleyoo) January 24, 2022