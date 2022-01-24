beyonce mugler
Beyonce Fans Remember Thierry Mugler For His Game-Changing Work With The Mega-Star

In the wake of the announcement of Thierry Mugler’s death today at the age of 73, fans are remembering the French fashion icon not only for his work expanding the boundaries of high-end design but also for his contributions to the musical impacts of stars like Beyonce and Lady Gaga. Beyonce herself shared a collage of her Mugler-designed looks throughout the years on her website with the message “Rest In Peace Thierry Mugler.” Fans also paid tribute to their groundbreaking collaborations, which included the signature Sasha Fierce looks that accompanied Bey’s third album, I Am… Sasha Fierce.

“Thierry Mugler was a master designer, but for a lot of music fans his biggest impact will be helping bring Sasha Fierce to life,” wrote industry professional and historian Naima Cochrane on Twitter. “Mugler’s been a favorite of hers for years. I’m in danger of overusing the word ‘drama’ as a descriptor but it’s the most apt phrase I can think of when explaining why his looks fit with Bey so perfectly.”

Fans lovingly recalled some of the designer’s most recognizable looks created for Beyonce, pointing out that the star was one of the first given access to the designer’s archives in ideating their collaborations. While some of the looks dated back to Bey’s Sasha Fierce era, some were as recent as her Disney+ musical film, Black Is King, which also featured her daughter Blue Ivy.

