The brand new Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley was already sporting one of the more unreal music festival lineups of the summer. With Robert Glasper as the artist-in-residence and Dave Chappelle hosting the festivities, the slate of performers features Erykah Badu; Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli performing as Black Star; Thundercat and Maurice Brown, joined by Anderson .Paak; Flying Lotus and The Soul Rebels, joined by GZA and Kweli; and Maxwell. Not bad right?

But this was merely the two-day slate, as the Blue Note Jazz Fest has now added a third day and a ton of new big-time acts. The most significant addition is easily Snoop Dogg, who’ll be performing a set alongside Dinner Party, the Uproxx-favorite project consisting of Glasper, 9th Wonder, Terrace Martin, and Kamasi Washington. Also added to the lineup are R&B and soul legend Chaka Khan, hip-hop production mastermind Madlib, Chris Dave & The Drumheadz, pianist Kiefer with Moonchild’s Amber Navran, and more.

Suffice it to say, a great thing just got even better. The festival will be going down from July 29 to July 31 at the Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, CA. This is in the heart of Napa Valley’s wine country and all in all is a stellar addition to the summer festival circuit.

Check out the daily lineups below and get your single-day tickets here.