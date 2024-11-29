Like everyone else, Chloe Bailey is enjoying Kendrick Lamar‘s new album, GNX.

“Who has listened to Kendrick’s album?” she asked her fans on a recent Instagram livestream. “I have had it on repeat [since] it’s been out.” After making it clear that she “did not just hop on the Kendrick train now,” the “Have Mercy” singer shared that about eight years ago, she had “a whole Kendrick phase. Like, I’ve had phases, right? Like, I had a James Fauntleroy phase. I had a Frank Ocean phase. I had a [FKA] Twigs phase. I had a Tune-Yards phase. I had a Kendrick Lamar phase, and I was convinced I was going to be with him.”

Bailey was clearly expressing how much she respects Lamar as an artist, and that she had an innocent crush on him when she was younger. But some internet weirdos misinterpreted her comments and accused her of flirting with a married man, to the point where she did another livestream to defend herself.

“I’m not shooting my shot at a married man. I was talking about years and years ago. I was just sharing how I was a die-hard Kendrick fan, like from day one,” she said. “Everybody just doesn’t… Like happiness, everybody has to take everything so seriously. I would never. Honestly, I don’t let stuff like that get to me anymore, I think it’s funny now how people will take things out of context… I am innocent.”

You can watch Bailey’s livestream here.