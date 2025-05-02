It’s funny that Doechii first started making waves last year with a song called “Boom Bap,” a satirical song poking fun at the reputation of her label, TDE. The irony doubled when her debut mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal turned out to be an unabashed celebration of what some online have dubbed “scaring the hoes music.” Doechii doesn’t seem the least bit scared to lean into a throwback, 1990s-inpsired aesthetic.

For the past decade, Westside Gunn and his Griselda imprint have more or less been the standard-bearers for that sort of gritty traditionalist form of rap. So, it only makes sense for him to recruit Doechii to appear on his latest single, the moody, soulful “Egypt,” which has quietly circulated online for the past week courtesy of teasers posted by Doechii in a knowing nod to the supposed clash between her musical taste and those of her peers.

The track opens with a snippet of an interview in which Doechii declares her love for Gunn and the raps of the late, great MF DOOM, then launches into exactly the sort of beat all three rappers love. Doechii even gets to start off her verse with Gunn’s beloved ad-libs. It’s a great song. Check it out above.