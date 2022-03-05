Back in 2017, a woman broke into Drake’s house in Los Angeles and allegedly stole bottles of water, Pepsi, and Sprite. The woman, 29-year-old Mesha Collins, was later caught inside the home wearing one of the rapper’s hoodies. She was eventually arrested and convicted of trespassing. However, the ordeal is not over just yet. According to a new report from TMZ, Drake recently filed for a temporary restraining order against Collins. The filing reportedly states that she continued to make visits to Drake’s home, and as recently as last month, sent him threatening emails.

In one of the emails, Collins allegedly wrote that Drake should “put a bullet through your head now b*tch.” If Drake wins the temporary restraining order, the court-ordered protection would extend to his son Adonis and his mother and father, Sandy and Dennis Graham. Drake’s filing comes after Collins pursued a restraining order against him after she unsuccessfully filing a $4 billion lawsuit. In the latter, Collins claims that Drake defamed her by sharing private information about her through his songs and on Instagram.

“In April 2017, somebody broke into my Los Angeles home when I was not there,” Drake said in response to that lawsuit. “At the time of that incident, I was not told any details about the trespasser, including her name.” He added that it was through the new lawsuit that he “learned that Plaintiff is the same person who broke into my house in Los Angeles in April 2017.” As a result, a judge dismissed her lawsuit, and a later attempt by Collins to revive it was also denied.