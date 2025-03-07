It’d be reductive and silly to compare Hanumankind‘s electrifying “Run It Up” video to Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man, but it’s a good starting place (also, the rapper takes his name from the ape-like Hindu deity, so yeah, he’s technically a “monkey man”). Both highlight and center Indian martial arts, particularly as a form of resistance to oppressive power structures. Both are intense, pulse-pounding visuals depicting the release of pent-up, justified rage from people who’ve historically been denied rights and opportunities. And both have absolutely banging soundtracks, Hanumankind’s provided by producer Kalmi, who draws from both traditional instruments and the hard-hitting sounds of southern rap.

“Run It Up” is the Texas-bred rapper’s second single, following up on the breakout success of his 2024 track “Big Dawgs,” which attracted the attention of ASAP Rocky. Rocky appears on the song’s remix, released last December. Along with its compelling video, “Run It Up” raises the profile of the India-born rapper, who shot both of his recent videos in his hometown, Malappura, Kerala. He’s got undeniable star power, and an agenda that includes more than just his own personal success. That’s a formula for a winner. With his last album, Surface Level, releasing in 2020, the time is ripe for him to stake a claim as one of the most exciting voices in hip-hop today.

You can watch the video for “Run It Up” abov.e