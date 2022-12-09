Soulful R&B star HER is all set to make history as the first Filipina to portray Disney princess Belle in ABC’s television special adaptation of Disney’s animated classic Beauty And The Beast. The 30th-anniversary celebration is set to air on Thursday, December 15 at 8 pm ET and stream the next day on Disney+. HER will make her appearance credited under her real name, Gabriella Wilson. Last night, she appeared on The Tonight Show to talk about making her childhood dream come true and wound up playing an impromptu ukulele cover of the film’s Grammy-winning title track.

HER knows a thing or two about winning Grammys. She’s already got some hardware for her protest anthem, “I Can’t Breathe” (along with an Oscar for the Judas And The Black Messiah track “Fight For You”), but she’s also nominated this year after co-writing “Good Morning Gorgeous” with Mary J. Blige. During her interview last night, in lieu of showing a clip of the show — which will air live and so there wasn’t one available — Jimmy Fallon pulled the ukulele from behind his desk, handing it over, and letting Ms. Wilson shine. Jimmy joined in, harmonizing admirably with the veteran performer (he’s been doing this for some time, himself) and the audience was clearly delighted. Check it out above.