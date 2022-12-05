Jay-Z’s “God Did” verse sparked discussions about capitalism and the war on drugs. “Nobody touched the billi until Hov did,” the billionaire mogul and rapper boasts on the DJ Khaled track from August. And who’s going to break ground on a casino in New York City? Hov could.

According to The New York Post yesterday, December 4 (also Jay-Z’s 53rd birthday), Jay and Roc Nation have joined SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in working toward opening a casino within SL Green’s office tower at 1515 Broadway, an area known as “The Crossroads Of The World” in Times Square.

“New York is the epicenter of culture,” Jay-Z said in a statement, per The Post. “We have the opportunity to create a destination at the heart of the true crossroads of the word. My partnership with SL Green and Caesars has all the promise and commitment to economic opportunity, growth and enrichment for the community and everyone that visits the Empire State.”

The Post additionally relayed, “Contrary to claims that Caesars Palace Times Square, as it’s to be called, would be a mammoth gaming mecca that might overwhelm everything around it, the casino would occupy only eight floors in the 54-story tower between West 43d and 44th streets.”

SL Green Chief Executive Officer Marc Holliday estimated that the casino would “generate seven million more annual visitors to Times Square, generate seven million restaurant meals outside the casino and $166 million in retail purchases outside the casino building,” according to the publication.

Hopefully, this venture goes better for Jay-Z than his reported $1.5 billion bid to own Bacardi outright.