Joey Badass has been creating quite the acting resume for himself, his latest role being Unique in STARZ’s television series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, executive-produced by 50 Cent. However, as the show is on currently on hiatus, the Brooklyn native has turned his attention toward re-entering the music sector.

After a five-year hiatus, the emcee releases his latest album, 2000, a representation of a new creative era for him. Well, that’s not the only musical era on his mind lately. While attending the 2023 Recording Academy Honors’ Global Impact Awards presented by the Black Music Collective, the entertainer spoke about one of the evening’s honorees, Lil Wayne’s era of music.

While walking the red carpet, Joey caught up with Baller Alert to discuss the evening, his return to music, and more. But when discussing Lil Wayne, he had a fun fact to share with correspondent Angie B.

“I wanted to be signed to Young Money, fun fact,” confessed Joey, when discussing Wayne’s record label Young Money’s impact on music in the mid-2000s thanks to signees like Nicki Minaj and Drake.

“When I was a kid, word. I had a little bar I was like, Lil Diggy and Twista ain’t got nothing on this. I was with the smoke.”

But when is comes down to Wayne’s Cash Money-era which is when he got his epic start in music, or his Young Money-era, Joey prefers the Young Money era. Watch the full clip above.