Kehlani just recently released their new album Blue Water Road, the follow-up to the 2020 LP It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. Though the album conveys a chapter of serenity and happiness for Kehlani, the promotion cycle was quite the opposite with uncomfortable interviews leading to their decision to no longer do interviews anymore.

The “Nights Like This” singer, though, has just announced that they will be heading out on the road this summer to promote the album, starting in Raleigh, North Carolina at the end of July and closing in Honolulu, Hawaii in October. Check out the full dates below, which all feature Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad as openers.

07/30 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/01 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater

08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

08/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/07 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/12 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/13 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann Center

08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

08/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage!

08/26 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

08/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/30 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

09/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

09/03 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/17 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center

09/18 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

09/21 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum!

09/30 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/21 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell

Find ticket information here.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.