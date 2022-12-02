LL Cool J has created a one-of-a-kind hip-hop experience to honor the genre’s 50th anniversary. The ‘Rock The Bells‘ cruise hits the water on a Norwegian Pearl that will go from Miami to The Bahamas. The trip runs November 13-17 in 2023 and includes performances from Trina and Trick Daddy. A full lineup will be revealed closer to the cruise’s launch date.

“It took 50 years, but it’s finally here! This Cruise is for Hip-Hop, because you deserve it,” LL Cool J shared on Instagram. “The Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience is setting sail in 2023. We’re dropping the line up at the top of the new year, but put $100 down to reserve your cabin today or sign up to be the first in line.”

According to HipHopDX, the cruise activities include “pool deck parties with Kid Capri, DJ battles, rap karaoke, interactive graffiti, podcasts, roller skating, open mic nights, movie screenings, art galleries, tattoos, basketball and Bun B’s Trill Mealz Food Court.” Basically, there is something for everyone — and it appears to be kid-friendly.

As for ticket pricing, the costs range from $800 to $5,000, depending on your package choice. However, customers interested in attending LL Cool J’s hip-hop cruise only need to put down a minimum payment of $100 before the year ends in order to secure their spot on the ship.

More information on LL Cool J’s ‘Rock The Bells’ cruise is available here.