After making some rather unusual commentary about AirTags and BBLs, the internet quickly went to work on Lucky Daye, unearthing some unsavory information about the singer’s past. In a tweet yesterday (November 20), the New Orleans singer offered his opinion about how purchasing a BBL should get him unlimited access to the booty, complete with an AirTag.

“If I get you a BBL, I’m putting an AirTag in it,” he tweeted.

If I get you a BBL I’m putting an AirTag in it — Lucky Daye (@iamluckydaye) November 21, 2022

Immediately, the “Over” singer found himself in hot water. Suddenly, the topic of conversation began to shift toward Daye’s alleged issues with paying his child support.

“Lucky Daye got a kid?? & he don’t take care it???” one person tweeted.

Lucky Daye got a kid?? & he don’t take care it??? pic.twitter.com/LGOwCrpstL — A S H I R A (@tashiraapril) November 21, 2022

Another person noted that singer’s age, implying he was too old for his recent Twitter shenanigans, asking, “what is the reason?’

“Not only did I find out today that Lucky Daye is 37 years old, but he’s also a deadbeat dad?” they tweeted. “C’mon man, what is the reason? What do you mean you gotta do nothing, so your kid doesn’t end up spoiled? That’s wack AF. I wish his 12 y/o daughter STRENGTH because wth is wrong w him?”