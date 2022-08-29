Megan Thee Stallion has been expanding her acting resume lately. Earlier this month, she guest-starred in P-Valley and earlier this year, it was revealed she had been cast in the movie F*cking Identical Twins. In recent months, it was rumored Meg would be making the leap to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Earlier this year, stunt performer Marche Day added being Megan’s stunt double on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law to her resume.

Now, we have some more concrete confirmation of that role: A new Meg profile from The Cut notes she has indeed been cast in She-Hulk. Meg also noted of her acting ambitions, “When I look at them [Queen Latifah and Ice Cube], it inspires me to take it further than just music. I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

She also spoke about her upcoming album Traumazine, saying of it, “Everybody has gone through their own trauma in their own way, and to me, Traumazine is me facing the things that I’ve been running from about myself. […] It’s comforting to know that other people are going through the same thing that you might be feeling. When something happens to people, they feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is only me. This is not normal, or I’m probably the only person in the world that feels like this.’ But to hear somebody else talking about something that you’re probably feeling, it’s more comforting and more familiar. That’s why people resonate with hearing other people’s stories.”

Read the full feature here.