Nessa Barrett is only 23 but she’s already gotten a lot done. She made the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in 2021 with “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” and as of now, she’s released two EPs and two albums. Her discography is about to grow, too, as the EP Jesus Loves A Primadonna is set for March 20.

Barrett continues teasing the project today with “Stay With Me,” a tender and shoegaze-y single. In a statement, Barrett says of the song:

“I wrote ‘Stay With Me’ as a ‘borderline’ in love. This song is all about abandonment issues and past trauma, and I truly wanted to write a track on this project for all of my lovely fans who also struggle with borderline personality disorder to feel seen and safe.”

She added of the upcoming EP, “Jesus loves a primadonna is all about love. It’s beauty and demise. The villain origin story of every woman who has loved until she can not love anymore.”

Watch the “Stay With Me” video above and find the Jesus Loves A Primadonna cover art below, along with Barrett’s upcoming tour dates.