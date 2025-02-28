Teen Rapper Nettspend Rages Out In His Flashy ‘Tommy’ Video

The video for “Tommy,” from 17-year-old Richmond artist Nettspend, is all lights and nerves, a blaring, buzzing distillation of the rebellious, chaotic vibe Gen Alpha has synthesized from years of “unprecedented times” and unmonitored internet access (Skibidi Toilet, anyone?).

“Tommy” appears on Nettspend’s debut mixtape, Bad Ass F*cking Kid, which dropped just ahead of Christmas last year and has secured the Virginian rabble-rouser a fair amount of buzz from the publications that cover this sort of thing. He’s also got co-signs from the likes of Kenny Beats and Cole Bennett.

Nettspend is currently on his Invert Tour, criss-crossing the US. You can check out the tour dates below.

03/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rolling Loud (SoCal)

03/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana

03/20 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/21 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

03/24 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

03/25 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

03/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre – Minneapolis

03/30 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

03/31 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

04/02 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

04/03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

04/05 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theatre

04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/08 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

04/09 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground Charlotte

04/11 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

04/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

04/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA