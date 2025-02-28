Teen Rapper Nettspend Rages Out In His Flashy ‘Tommy’ Video

The video for “Tommy,” from 17-year-old Richmond artist Nettspend, is all lights and nerves, a blaring, buzzing distillation of the rebellious, chaotic vibe Gen Alpha has synthesized from years of “unprecedented times” and unmonitored internet access (Skibidi Toilet, anyone?).
“Tommy” appears on Nettspend’s debut mixtape, Bad Ass F*cking Kid, which dropped just ahead of Christmas last year and has secured the Virginian rabble-rouser a fair amount of buzz from the publications that cover this sort of thing. He’s also got co-signs from the likes of Kenny Beats and Cole Bennett.
Nettspend is currently on his Invert Tour, criss-crossing the US. You can check out the tour dates below.
03/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rolling Loud (SoCal)
03/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana
03/20 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/21 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
03/24 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
03/25 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
03/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre – Minneapolis
03/30 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
03/31 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
04/02 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
04/03 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
04/05 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theatre
04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/08 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre
04/09 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground Charlotte
04/11 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
04/12 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
04/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA