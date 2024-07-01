newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2024

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in July. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, July 5

  • Art Brut — A Record Collection, Reduced To A Mixtape (Demon Records)
  • Bacchae — Next Time (Get Better Records)
  • The Dreaded Laramie — Princess Feedback (Smartpunk Records)
  • FINK — Beauty in Your Wake (R’COUP’D)
  • Ghost Fan Club — Ghost Fan Club EP (Knifepunch Records)
  • HNNY — Light Shines Through (HNNY)
  • Jack Garratt — At PizzaExpress Live In London (PX Records)
  • Jasper Tygner — Things To Come EP (Technicolour)
  • Kasabian — Happenings (Sony Music)
  • Kiasmos — II (Erased Tapes)
  • KOKOKO! — BUTU (Transgressive)
  • The Rifles — Love Your Neighbour (Cooking Vinyl)

Friday, July 12

  • Armlock — Seashell Angel Lucky Charm (Run For Cover Records)
  • Bette Smith — Goodthing (Bette Smith)
  • Billy Strings — Live Vol. 1 (Reprise Records)
  • Bones Owens — Love Out of Lemons (Thirty Tigers)
  • Casper Caan — Last Chance (Levicaan Music)
  • Cassadee Pope — Hereditary (Awake Music)
  • Cassandra Jenkins — My Light, My Destroyer (Dead Oceans)
  • Cassandra Lewis — Lost in a Dream (Elektra)
  • Cat Burns — Early Twenties (Since 93/RCA)
  • Chris Cohen — Paint a Room (Hardly Art)
  • Cigarettes After Sex — X’s (Partisan)
  • Clairo — Charm (Clairo Records LLC)
  • Color Green — Fool’s Parade (New West Records)
  • Common & Pete Rock — The Auditorium, Vol. 1 (Loma Vista)
  • Deer Tick — Contractual Obligations EP (ATO Records)
  • DJ Boring — DJ-Kicks (!K7 Records)
  • Donovan Woods — Things Were Never Good If They’re Not Good Now (End Times Music)
  • Future Utopia — Django’s High (70Hz Recordings)
  • Girl Ultra — blush EP (Big Dada)
  • Gurriers — Come and See (No Filter)
  • Hak Baker — Nostalgia Death EP Act I (AWAL Recordings)
  • HARDY — Quit!! (Big Loud Rock)
  • In the Valley Below — The Black Moon (In The Valley Below)
  • Joe Goddard — Harmonics (Domino)
  • Julia Holter — Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Back Lot Music)
  • KUČKA — Can You Hear Me Dreaming? (LUCKYME®)
  • Linda Sikhakhane — Iladi (Blue Note Records)
  • Lord Buffalo — Holus Bolus (Blues Funeral Recordings)
  • Macseal — Permanent Repeat (Counter Intuitive Records)
  • Megan Moroney — Am I Okay? (Sony Music)
  • Meridian Brothers — Mi Latinoamérica Sufre (Ansonia Records)
  • Metronomy — Posse EP Volume 2 (Ninja Tune)
  • Northbound — Juniper (Smartpunk Records)
  • Odie Leigh — Carrier Pigeon (Mom+Pop)
  • OneRepublic — Artificial Paradise (Mosley Music/Interscope Records)
  • ORB — Tailem Bend (Fuzz Club)
  • Orquesta Akokán — Caracoles (Daptone Records)
  • Patrick Higgins — Versus (Other People)
  • Peni Candra Rini — Wulansih (New Amsterdam)
  • Phish — Evolve (Phish Inc)
  • Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen — Hold My Beer, Vol. 4 EP (LilBuddy Toons)
  • Remi Wolf — Big Ideas (Island)
  • salute — TRUE MAGIC (Ninja Tune)
  • SPEED — Only One Mode (Flatspot Records)
  • Susan James — Time Is Now (SJM)
  • Tech N9ne — COSM (CLASS OF STRANGE MUSIC) (Strange Music)
  • Tim Montana — Savage (Music Knox Records)
  • Travis — L.A. Times (BMG)
  • Webbed Wing — Vol. III (Memory Music)
  • Zacari — Bliss (Zacari)

Friday, July 19

  • Al Di Meola — Twentyfour (earMUSIC)
  • Barns Courtney — Supernatural (300 Entertainment)
  • bby — 1 (Glassnote)
  • Beachwood Sparks — Across the River of Stars (Curation Records)
  • Benji. — Love Gun II (SinceThe80s)
  • BLK ODYSSY — 1-800 FANTASY (EARTHCHILD/EMPIRE)
  • Blxst — I’ll Always Come Find You (Red Bull Records)
  • Carson McHone — ODES EP (Merge Records)
  • Chris Cain — Good Intentions Gone Bad (Alligator Records)
  • Deadmau5 — Some EP (mau5trap Recordings)
  • Deep Purple — =1 (earMUSIC)
  • Denzel Curry — King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2 (PH Recordings)
  • Dio — The Complete Donington Collection (BMG)
  • Eliza & The Delusionals — Make It Feel Like the Garden (Cooking Vinyl Australia)
  • Glass Animals — I Love You So F***ing Much (Polydor)
  • Gorgon City — Reverie (Universal)
  • Griff — Vertigo (Warner)
  • Highly Suspect — As Above, So Below (Warner)
  • Jimin — MUSE (BIGHIT MUSIC)
  • Juliana Marid — Lifetime EP (Neon Gold Records)
  • Kiely Connell — My Own Company (Calumet Queen Records)
  • Koe Wetzel — 9 Lives (Columbia Records)
  • Lilacs & Champagne — Fantasy World (Mexican Summer)
  • Los Campesinos! — All Hell (Heart Swells)
  • Mary Ocher — Your Guide to Revolution (Underground Institute)
  • midwxst — BACK IN ACTION 4.0 EP (Geffen Records)
  • Oneida — Expensive Air (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • The Ravonettes — Sing… (Cleopatra Records)
  • Role Model — Kansas Anymore (Interscope Records)

Friday, July 26

  • Alex Izenberg — Alex Izenberg & The Exiles (Domino)
  • American Aquarium — The Fear of Standing Still (Thirty Tigers)
  • Bill Callahan — Resuscitate! (Drag City)
  • Blur — Live at Wembley Stadium (Warner)
  • Cults — To the Ghosts (Imperial)
  • Empire of the Sun — Ask That God (The Sleepy Jackson Pty)
  • Falling in Reverse — Popular Monster (Epitaph)
  • Fancy Gap — Fancy Gap (Ghost Choir Records)
  • Ghost — Rite Here Rite Now (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Loma Vista)
  • The Hanseroth Twins — Vera (Brandi Carlile Band)
  • Ice Spice — Y2K! (Dolo Entertainment)
  • JakoJako — Segmente EP (NovaMute)
  • Jimetta Rose & The Voices of Creation — Things Are Getting Better (Day Dreamer)
  • Joshua Bassett — The Golden Years (Warner Records)
  • Kississippi — damned if i do it for you EP (Kississippi)
  • Lime Cordiale — Enough of the Sweet Talk (Chugg Music)
  • MAITA — want (fluff)
  • Mr. Big — Ten (Frontiers Music Srl)
  • Mustard — Faith of a Mustard Seed (10 Summers Records)
  • Nathan Bowels Trio — Are Possible (Drag City)
  • Painted Shield — Painted Shield 3 (Loosegroove Records)
  • Porter Robinson — Smile! (Mom+Pop)
  • The Red Clay Strays — Made By These Moments (RCA Records)
  • Semi-Famous — Destroy Ourselves (Rare Bird/Duck Records)
  • Sinai Vessel — I SING (The Big Game Is Every Night ASCAP)
  • Wand — Vertigo (Drag City)
  • YARN — Born, Blessed, Grateful, & Alive (333 Entertainment)
  • Zeshan B — O Say, Can You See? (Minty Fresh)
