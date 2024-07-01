Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in July. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, July 5
- Art Brut — A Record Collection, Reduced To A Mixtape (Demon Records)
- Bacchae — Next Time (Get Better Records)
- The Dreaded Laramie — Princess Feedback (Smartpunk Records)
- FINK — Beauty in Your Wake (R’COUP’D)
- Ghost Fan Club — Ghost Fan Club EP (Knifepunch Records)
- HNNY — Light Shines Through (HNNY)
- Jack Garratt — At PizzaExpress Live In London (PX Records)
- Jasper Tygner — Things To Come EP (Technicolour)
- Kasabian — Happenings (Sony Music)
- Kiasmos — II (Erased Tapes)
- KOKOKO! — BUTU (Transgressive)
- The Rifles — Love Your Neighbour (Cooking Vinyl)
Friday, July 12
- Armlock — Seashell Angel Lucky Charm (Run For Cover Records)
- Bette Smith — Goodthing (Bette Smith)
- Billy Strings — Live Vol. 1 (Reprise Records)
- Bones Owens — Love Out of Lemons (Thirty Tigers)
- Casper Caan — Last Chance (Levicaan Music)
- Cassadee Pope — Hereditary (Awake Music)
- Cassandra Jenkins — My Light, My Destroyer (Dead Oceans)
- Cassandra Lewis — Lost in a Dream (Elektra)
- Cat Burns — Early Twenties (Since 93/RCA)
- Chris Cohen — Paint a Room (Hardly Art)
- Cigarettes After Sex — X’s (Partisan)
- Clairo — Charm (Clairo Records LLC)
- Color Green — Fool’s Parade (New West Records)
- Common & Pete Rock — The Auditorium, Vol. 1 (Loma Vista)
- Deer Tick — Contractual Obligations EP (ATO Records)
- DJ Boring — DJ-Kicks (!K7 Records)
- Donovan Woods — Things Were Never Good If They’re Not Good Now (End Times Music)
- Future Utopia — Django’s High (70Hz Recordings)
- Girl Ultra — blush EP (Big Dada)
- Gurriers — Come and See (No Filter)
- Hak Baker — Nostalgia Death EP Act I (AWAL Recordings)
- HARDY — Quit!! (Big Loud Rock)
- In the Valley Below — The Black Moon (In The Valley Below)
- Joe Goddard — Harmonics (Domino)
- Julia Holter — Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Back Lot Music)
- KUČKA — Can You Hear Me Dreaming? (LUCKYME®)
- Linda Sikhakhane — Iladi (Blue Note Records)
- Lord Buffalo — Holus Bolus (Blues Funeral Recordings)
- Macseal — Permanent Repeat (Counter Intuitive Records)
- Megan Moroney — Am I Okay? (Sony Music)
- Meridian Brothers — Mi Latinoamérica Sufre (Ansonia Records)
- Metronomy — Posse EP Volume 2 (Ninja Tune)
- Northbound — Juniper (Smartpunk Records)
- Odie Leigh — Carrier Pigeon (Mom+Pop)
- OneRepublic — Artificial Paradise (Mosley Music/Interscope Records)
- ORB — Tailem Bend (Fuzz Club)
- Orquesta Akokán — Caracoles (Daptone Records)
- Patrick Higgins — Versus (Other People)
- Peni Candra Rini — Wulansih (New Amsterdam)
- Phish — Evolve (Phish Inc)
- Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen — Hold My Beer, Vol. 4 EP (LilBuddy Toons)
- Remi Wolf — Big Ideas (Island)
- salute — TRUE MAGIC (Ninja Tune)
- SPEED — Only One Mode (Flatspot Records)
- Susan James — Time Is Now (SJM)
- Tech N9ne — COSM (CLASS OF STRANGE MUSIC) (Strange Music)
- Tim Montana — Savage (Music Knox Records)
- Travis — L.A. Times (BMG)
- Webbed Wing — Vol. III (Memory Music)
- Zacari — Bliss (Zacari)
Friday, July 19
- Al Di Meola — Twentyfour (earMUSIC)
- Barns Courtney — Supernatural (300 Entertainment)
- bby — 1 (Glassnote)
- Beachwood Sparks — Across the River of Stars (Curation Records)
- Benji. — Love Gun II (SinceThe80s)
- BLK ODYSSY — 1-800 FANTASY (EARTHCHILD/EMPIRE)
- Blxst — I’ll Always Come Find You (Red Bull Records)
- Carson McHone — ODES EP (Merge Records)
- Chris Cain — Good Intentions Gone Bad (Alligator Records)
- Deadmau5 — Some EP (mau5trap Recordings)
- Deep Purple — =1 (earMUSIC)
- Denzel Curry — King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2 (PH Recordings)
- Dio — The Complete Donington Collection (BMG)
- Eliza & The Delusionals — Make It Feel Like the Garden (Cooking Vinyl Australia)
- Glass Animals — I Love You So F***ing Much (Polydor)
- Gorgon City — Reverie (Universal)
- Griff — Vertigo (Warner)
- Highly Suspect — As Above, So Below (Warner)
- Jimin — MUSE (BIGHIT MUSIC)
- Juliana Marid — Lifetime EP (Neon Gold Records)
- Kiely Connell — My Own Company (Calumet Queen Records)
- Koe Wetzel — 9 Lives (Columbia Records)
- Lilacs & Champagne — Fantasy World (Mexican Summer)
- Los Campesinos! — All Hell (Heart Swells)
- Mary Ocher — Your Guide to Revolution (Underground Institute)
- midwxst — BACK IN ACTION 4.0 EP (Geffen Records)
- Oneida — Expensive Air (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- The Ravonettes — Sing… (Cleopatra Records)
- Role Model — Kansas Anymore (Interscope Records)
Friday, July 26
- Alex Izenberg — Alex Izenberg & The Exiles (Domino)
- American Aquarium — The Fear of Standing Still (Thirty Tigers)
- Bill Callahan — Resuscitate! (Drag City)
- Blur — Live at Wembley Stadium (Warner)
- Cults — To the Ghosts (Imperial)
- Empire of the Sun — Ask That God (The Sleepy Jackson Pty)
- Falling in Reverse — Popular Monster (Epitaph)
- Fancy Gap — Fancy Gap (Ghost Choir Records)
- Ghost — Rite Here Rite Now (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Loma Vista)
- The Hanseroth Twins — Vera (Brandi Carlile Band)
- Ice Spice — Y2K! (Dolo Entertainment)
- JakoJako — Segmente EP (NovaMute)
- Jimetta Rose & The Voices of Creation — Things Are Getting Better (Day Dreamer)
- Joshua Bassett — The Golden Years (Warner Records)
- Kississippi — damned if i do it for you EP (Kississippi)
- Lime Cordiale — Enough of the Sweet Talk (Chugg Music)
- MAITA — want (fluff)
- Mr. Big — Ten (Frontiers Music Srl)
- Mustard — Faith of a Mustard Seed (10 Summers Records)
- Nathan Bowels Trio — Are Possible (Drag City)
- Painted Shield — Painted Shield 3 (Loosegroove Records)
- Porter Robinson — Smile! (Mom+Pop)
- The Red Clay Strays — Made By These Moments (RCA Records)
- Semi-Famous — Destroy Ourselves (Rare Bird/Duck Records)
- Sinai Vessel — I SING (The Big Game Is Every Night ASCAP)
- Wand — Vertigo (Drag City)
- YARN — Born, Blessed, Grateful, & Alive (333 Entertainment)
- Zeshan B — O Say, Can You See? (Minty Fresh)