Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in March. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, March 7
- Alabaster DePlume — A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole (International Anthem)
- Arny Margret — I Miss You, I Do (One Little Independent Records)
- Benmont Tench — The Melancholy Season (Dark Horse Records)
- Bob Mould — Here We Go Crazy (Granary Music)
- The Cat Empire — Bird In Paradise (The Cat Empire Records)
- Caylee Hammack — Bed Of Roses (Capitol Records Nashville)
- Chase Petra — Lullabies For Dogs (Wax Bodega)
- Clara Mann — Rift (The state51 Conspiracy)
- Fiona-Lee — Nothing Compares to Nineteen EP (Universal Music Group)
- Forest Swords — Bolted (Deconstructed) (Ninja Tune)
- Frog Eyes — The Open Up (Paper Bag)
- Fust — Big Ugly (Dear Life Records)
- Hamilton Leithauser — This Side of the Island (Glassnote)
- HotWax — Hot Shock (Marathon Artists)
- Ingrown — Idaho (Closed Casket Activities)
- Jennie — Ruby (Columbia Records)
- Jethro Tull — Curious Ruminant (InsideOutMusic)
- Kedr Livanskiy — Myrtus Myth (2MR)
- Kinski — Stumbledown Terrace (Comedy Minus One)
- Lady Gaga — Mayhem (Interscope Records)
- LAKE — Bucolic Gone (Don Giovanni Records)
- The Lathums — Matter Does Not Define (Modern Sky)
- Mike Farris — The Sound of Muscle Shoals (Compass Records)
- Monde UFO — Flamingo Tower (Fire Records)
- Neil Young — Oceanside Countryside (Reprise Records)
- PYRES — YUN (Hypaethral Records)
- Rolla — We Owe You Nothing EP (Run On Records)
- Rose Betts — There Is No Ship (Nettwerk)
- SASAMI — On the Silver Screen (Domino)
- Smith/Kotzen — Black Light / White Noise (BMG)
- Swervedriver — The World’s Fair EP (Outer Battery Records)
- Taxidermists — 20247 (Danger Collective Records)
- TOKiMONSTA — Eternal Reverie (Young Art Records)
- Turbo Diesel — Turbo Diesel EP (NV017 Records)
- Vundabar — Surgery and Pleasure (Loma Vista Recordings)
- The Wiggles — Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! (The Wiggles Pty Limited)
- Will Stratton — Points of Origin (Bella Union)
Friday, March 14
- Anoushka Shankar — Chapter III: We Return To Light (LEITER)
- Bambara — Birthmarks (Bella Union)
- Brett Eldredge — Lonestar Lovers EP (Warm and Cozy Records)
- Carly Pearce — hummingbird: no rain, no flowers (Big Machine)
- Charley Crockett — Lonesome Drifter (Island Records)
- Circuit des Yeux — Halo on the Inside (Matador)
- Cleopatrick — FAKE MOON (Nowhere Special Recordings)
- Clipping. — Dead Channel Sky (Sub Pop)
- Coheed And Cambria — The Father of Make Believe (Virgin)
- Courting — Lust for Life, Or: ‘How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story’ (Lower Third)
- Dead Bandit — Dead Bandit (Quindi Records)
- Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek — Yarın Yoksa (Big Crown Records)
- Envy of None — Stygian Wavz (Kscope)
- Flora From Kansas — Homesick EP (Melodic)
- Giovannie and The Hired Guns — Quitter (Tejano Punk Boyz)
- Hekla — Turnar (Phantom Limb)
- LE SSERAFIM — HOT (Polydor)
- Mia June — Brain Like Computer EP (Father/Daughter Records)
- Neal Francis — Return to Zero (ATO Records)
- Nels Cline — Consentrik Quartet (Memorize and Destroy)
- Ozzy Osbourne — See You on the Other Side V2.0 (Sony Legacy)
- Red Fang — Deep Cuts (Relapse Records)
- Riki Lindhome — No Worries If Not (No Worries If Not)
- Rose Cousins — Conditions of Love — Vol. 1 (Outside Music)
- Ruston Kelly — Dirt Emo, Vol. 2 (Rounder Records)
- Slow Readers Club — Out of a Dream (The Slow Readers Club)
- Steven Wilson — The Overview (Fiction Records)
- Throwing Muses — Moonlight Concessions (Fire Records)
- Twin Shadow — Georgie (Dom Recs/Cheree Cheree)
- Warren Zeiders — Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal (Warner Records)
- Whatever The Weather — Whatever The Weather II (Ghostly International)
- Womb — One Is Always Heading Somewhere (Flying Nun Records)
- ZZ Ward — Liberation (Sun Records)
Friday, March 21
- Annie & The Caldwells — Can’t Lose My (Soul) (Luaka Bop)
- Barry Hyde — Miners’ Ballads (Sirensphere Records)
- Bathe — Inside Voice(s) (MNRK Records)
- Benefits — Constant Noise (Invada)
- Bobby Rush and Kenny Wayne Shepherd — Young Fashioned Ways (Deep Rush)
- Cloe Wilder — Life’s a Bitch EP (self-released)
- Cradle of Filth — The Screaming of the Valkyries (Napalm Records)
- Cross Record — Crush Me (Ba Da Bing Records)
- Dutch Interior — Moneyball (Fat Possum)
- Eliza Niemi — Progress Bakery (Tin Angel)
- Greer — Big Smile (Epitaph Records)
- The Horrors — Night Life (Fiction)
- James Arthur — Pisces (Sony Music)
- Japanese Breakfast — For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) (Dead Oceans)
- Kinlaw — gut ccheck (Bayonet Records)
- The Lilacs — The 395 (To Forever) EP (Scruff of the Neck Records)
- Lonnie Holley — Tonky (Jagjaguwar)
- My Morning Jacket — is (ATO Records)
- Ora the Molecule — Dance Therapy (Mute)
- Phil Cook — Appalachia Borealis (Psychic Hotline)
- Pictoria Vark — Nothing Sticks (Get Better Records)
- RUSH — RUSH 50 (UMG)
- Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco — I Said I Love You First (Interscope)
- Tamino — Every Dawn’s a Mountain (erēmia/Communion Records)
- Various Artists — Eli Roth’s Red Light Disco: Dancefloor Seductions From Italian Sexploitation Cinema (CAM Sugar/UMe)
- Young Widows — Power Sucker (Temporary Residence)
Friday, March 28
- Alison Krauss & Union Station — Arcadia (Down The Road)
- Bag People — Bag People (Drag City)
- Bryan Ferry and Amelia Barratt — Loose Talk (Dene Jesmond Records)
- Butcher Brown — Letters From the Atlantic (Concord Jazz)
- Carlos Santana — Sentient (Candid)
- Chloe Moriondo — oyster (Public Consumption/Fueled By Ramen)
- CocoRosie — Little Death Wishes (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- The Darkness — Dreams on Toast (Cooking Vinyl)
- Dead Meadow — Voyager to Voyager (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Dean Wareham — That’s the Price of Loving Me (Carpark Records)
- Deafheaven — Lonely People With Power (Roadrunner Records)
- Destroyer — Dan’s Boogie (Merge)
- Don Airey — Pushed to the Edge (earMUSIC)
- Eiko Ishibashi — Antigone (Drag City)
- Free Range — Lost & Found (Mick Music)
- Fusilier — Ambush (Is Not Music)
- girlpuppy — Sweetness (Captured Tracks)
- Great Grandpa — Patience, Moonbeam (Run For Cover Records)
- Hannah Cohen — Earthstar Mountain (Bella Union)
- Logic1000 — DJ-Kicks (!K7 Records)
- Lucky Cloud — Foreground (Ruination Record Co.)
- Lucy Dacus — Forever Is a Feeling (Geffen Records)
- Maya Delilah — The Long Way Round (Blue Note)
- Memphis May Fire — Shapeshifter (Rise Records)
- Mess Esque — Jay Marie, Comfort Me (Forgotten Song Records)
- Ministry — The Squirrely Years Revisited (Cleopatra Records)
- Mumford and Sons — Rushmere (Glassnote)
- Niis — Niis World (Get Better Records)
- Noonzy — Puppies EP ([PIAS] Recordings)
- OHYUNG — You Are Always On My Mind (Phantom Limb)
- Palmyra — Restless (Oh Boy Records)
- Perfume Genius — Glory (Matador)
- poptropicaslutz! — the new 925 (Epitaph)
- Sam Akpro — Evenfall (Anti)
- Sandwell District — End Beginnings ([PIAS] Recordings)
- Serebii — Dime (Innovative Leisure)
- Sick Puppies — Wave the Bull (ONErpm)
- Snapped Ankles — Hard Times Furious Dancing (The Leaf Label)
- Somebody’s Child — When Youth Fades Away (Frenchkiss)
- SPELLLING — Portrait of My Heart (Sacred Bones Records)
- Underoath — The Place After This One (MNRK)
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra — IC-02 Bogotá (Jagjaguwar)
- Wallows — More EP (Atlantic Records)
- The Walters — Good Company (Amuseio AB)
- Yukimi — For You (Ninja Tune)