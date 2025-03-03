newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In March 2025

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in March. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, March 7

  • Alabaster DePlume — A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole (International Anthem)
  • Arny Margret — I Miss You, I Do (One Little Independent Records)
  • Benmont Tench — The Melancholy Season (Dark Horse Records)
  • Bob Mould — Here We Go Crazy (Granary Music)
  • The Cat Empire — Bird In Paradise (The Cat Empire Records)
  • Caylee Hammack — Bed Of Roses (Capitol Records Nashville)
  • Chase Petra — Lullabies For Dogs (Wax Bodega)
  • Clara Mann — Rift (The state51 Conspiracy)
  • Fiona-Lee — Nothing Compares to Nineteen EP (Universal Music Group)
  • Forest Swords — Bolted (Deconstructed) (Ninja Tune)
  • Frog Eyes — The Open Up (Paper Bag)
  • Fust — Big Ugly (Dear Life Records)
  • Hamilton Leithauser — This Side of the Island (Glassnote)
  • HotWax — Hot Shock (Marathon Artists)
  • Ingrown — Idaho (Closed Casket Activities)
  • Jennie — Ruby (Columbia Records)
  • Jethro Tull — Curious Ruminant (InsideOutMusic)
  • Kedr Livanskiy — Myrtus Myth (2MR)
  • Kinski — Stumbledown Terrace (Comedy Minus One)
  • Lady Gaga — Mayhem (Interscope Records)
  • LAKE — Bucolic Gone (Don Giovanni Records)
  • The Lathums — Matter Does Not Define (Modern Sky)
  • Mike Farris — The Sound of Muscle Shoals (Compass Records)
  • Monde UFO — Flamingo Tower (Fire Records)
  • Neil Young — Oceanside Countryside (Reprise Records)
  • PYRES — YUN (Hypaethral Records)
  • Rolla — We Owe You Nothing EP (Run On Records)
  • Rose Betts — There Is No Ship (Nettwerk)
  • SASAMI — On the Silver Screen (Domino)
  • Smith/Kotzen — Black Light / White Noise (BMG)
  • Swervedriver — The World’s Fair EP (Outer Battery Records)
  • Taxidermists — 20247 (Danger Collective Records)
  • TOKiMONSTA — Eternal Reverie (Young Art Records)
  • Turbo Diesel — Turbo Diesel EP (NV017 Records)
  • Vundabar — Surgery and Pleasure (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • The Wiggles — Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! (The Wiggles Pty Limited)
  • Will Stratton — Points of Origin (Bella Union)

Friday, March 14

  • Anoushka Shankar — Chapter III: We Return To Light (LEITER)
  • Bambara — Birthmarks (Bella Union)
  • Brett Eldredge — Lonestar Lovers EP (Warm and Cozy Records)
  • Carly Pearce — hummingbird: no rain, no flowers (Big Machine)
  • Charley Crockett — Lonesome Drifter (Island Records)
  • Circuit des Yeux — Halo on the Inside (Matador)
  • Cleopatrick — FAKE MOON (Nowhere Special Recordings)
  • Clipping. — Dead Channel Sky (Sub Pop)
  • Coheed And Cambria — The Father of Make Believe (Virgin)
  • Courting — Lust for Life, Or: ‘How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story’ (Lower Third)
  • Dead Bandit — Dead Bandit (Quindi Records)
  • Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek — Yarın Yoksa (Big Crown Records)
  • Envy of None — Stygian Wavz (Kscope)
  • Flora From Kansas — Homesick EP (Melodic)
  • Giovannie and The Hired Guns — Quitter (Tejano Punk Boyz)
  • Hekla — Turnar (Phantom Limb)
  • LE SSERAFIM — HOT (Polydor)
  • Mia June — Brain Like Computer EP (Father/Daughter Records)
  • Neal Francis — Return to Zero (ATO Records)
  • Nels Cline — Consentrik Quartet (Memorize and Destroy)
  • Ozzy Osbourne — See You on the Other Side V2.0 (Sony Legacy)
  • Red Fang — Deep Cuts (Relapse Records)
  • Riki Lindhome — No Worries If Not (No Worries If Not)
  • Rose Cousins — Conditions of Love — Vol. 1 (Outside Music)
  • Ruston Kelly — Dirt Emo, Vol. 2 (Rounder Records)
  • Slow Readers Club — Out of a Dream (The Slow Readers Club)
  • Steven Wilson — The Overview (Fiction Records)
  • Throwing Muses — Moonlight Concessions (Fire Records)
  • Twin Shadow — Georgie (Dom Recs/Cheree Cheree)
  • Warren Zeiders — Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal (Warner Records)
  • Whatever The Weather — Whatever The Weather II (Ghostly International)
  • Womb — One Is Always Heading Somewhere (Flying Nun Records)
  • ZZ Ward — Liberation (Sun Records)

Friday, March 21

  • Annie & The Caldwells — Can’t Lose My (Soul) (Luaka Bop)
  • Barry Hyde — Miners’ Ballads (Sirensphere Records)
  • Bathe — Inside Voice(s) (MNRK Records)
  • Benefits — Constant Noise (Invada)
  • Bobby Rush and Kenny Wayne Shepherd — Young Fashioned Ways (Deep Rush)
  • Cloe Wilder — Life’s a Bitch EP (self-released)
  • Cradle of Filth — The Screaming of the Valkyries (Napalm Records)
  • Cross Record — Crush Me (Ba Da Bing Records)
  • Dutch Interior — Moneyball (Fat Possum)
  • Eliza Niemi — Progress Bakery (Tin Angel)
  • Greer — Big Smile (Epitaph Records)
  • The Horrors — Night Life (Fiction)
  • James Arthur — Pisces (Sony Music)
  • Japanese Breakfast — For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) (Dead Oceans)
  • Kinlaw — gut ccheck (Bayonet Records)
  • The Lilacs — The 395 (To Forever) EP (Scruff of the Neck Records)
  • Lonnie Holley — Tonky (Jagjaguwar)
  • My Morning Jacket — is (ATO Records)
  • Ora the Molecule — Dance Therapy (Mute)
  • Phil Cook — Appalachia Borealis (Psychic Hotline)
  • Pictoria Vark — Nothing Sticks (Get Better Records)
  • RUSH — RUSH 50 (UMG)
  • Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco — I Said I Love You First (Interscope)
  • Tamino — Every Dawn’s a Mountain (erēmia/Communion Records)
  • Various Artists — Eli Roth’s Red Light Disco: Dancefloor Seductions From Italian Sexploitation Cinema (CAM Sugar/UMe)
  • Young Widows — Power Sucker (Temporary Residence)

Friday, March 28

  • Alison Krauss & Union Station — Arcadia (Down The Road)
  • Bag People — Bag People (Drag City)
  • Bryan Ferry and Amelia Barratt — Loose Talk (Dene Jesmond Records)
  • Butcher Brown — Letters From the Atlantic (Concord Jazz)
  • Carlos Santana — Sentient (Candid)
  • Chloe Moriondo — oyster (Public Consumption/Fueled By Ramen)
  • CocoRosie — Little Death Wishes (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • The Darkness — Dreams on Toast (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Dead Meadow — Voyager to Voyager (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Dean Wareham — That’s the Price of Loving Me (Carpark Records)
  • Deafheaven — Lonely People With Power (Roadrunner Records)
  • Destroyer — Dan’s Boogie (Merge)
  • Don Airey — Pushed to the Edge (earMUSIC)
  • Eiko Ishibashi — Antigone (Drag City)
  • Free Range — Lost & Found (Mick Music)
  • Fusilier — Ambush (Is Not Music)
  • girlpuppy — Sweetness (Captured Tracks)
  • Great Grandpa — Patience, Moonbeam (Run For Cover Records)
  • Hannah Cohen — Earthstar Mountain (Bella Union)
  • Logic1000 — DJ-Kicks (!K7 Records)
  • Lucky Cloud — Foreground (Ruination Record Co.)
  • Lucy Dacus — Forever Is a Feeling (Geffen Records)
  • Maya Delilah — The Long Way Round (Blue Note)
  • Memphis May Fire — Shapeshifter (Rise Records)
  • Mess Esque — Jay Marie, Comfort Me (Forgotten Song Records)
  • Ministry — The Squirrely Years Revisited (Cleopatra Records)
  • Mumford and Sons — Rushmere (Glassnote)
  • Niis — Niis World (Get Better Records)
  • Noonzy — Puppies EP ([PIAS] Recordings)
  • OHYUNG — You Are Always On My Mind (Phantom Limb)
  • Palmyra — Restless (Oh Boy Records)
  • Perfume Genius — Glory (Matador)
  • poptropicaslutz! — the new 925 (Epitaph)
  • Sam Akpro — Evenfall (Anti)
  • Sandwell District — End Beginnings ([PIAS] Recordings)
  • Serebii — Dime (Innovative Leisure)
  • Sick Puppies — Wave the Bull (ONErpm)
  • Snapped Ankles — Hard Times Furious Dancing (The Leaf Label)
  • Somebody’s Child — When Youth Fades Away (Frenchkiss)
  • SPELLLING — Portrait of My Heart (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Underoath — The Place After This One (MNRK)
  • Unknown Mortal Orchestra — IC-02 Bogotá (Jagjaguwar)
  • Wallows — More EP (Atlantic Records)
  • The Walters — Good Company (Amuseio AB)
  • Yukimi — For You (Ninja Tune)
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors