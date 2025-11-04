Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in November. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, November 7
- Allie X — Happiness Is Going to Get You (Allie X Music)
- Armand Hammer and The Alchemist — Mercy (Backwoodz Studios)
- Armor for Sleep — There Is No Memory (Equal Vision Records)
- Benee — Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles (Republic Records)
- Brad Paisley — Snow Globe Town (Loaded Goat Records)
- Charlotte de Witte — Charlotte de Witte (KNTXT)
- Chris Thile — Bach: Sonatas and Partitas, Vol. 2 (Nonesuch)
- Clark — Steep Stims (Throttle)
- Constant Smiles — Moonflowers (Felte)
- The Cranberries — Unplugged (Island)
- Crasher — Odditi Populaire (Mothland)
- Danny Brown — Stardust (Warp Records)
- The Dears — Life Is Beautiful! Life Is Beautiful! Life Is Beautiful! (Next Door Records)
- Del Water Gap — Chasing the Chimera (Mom+Pop)
- Devin Shaffer — Patience (American Dreams Records)
- Drain — …Is Your Friend (Epitaph)
- Finger Eleven — Last Night on Earth (Better Noise Music)
- flypaper — Forget the Rush (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Frida Kill — City Gurl (Get Better Records)
- General Levy — Jah Jah Guide and Protect (Cleopatra Records)
- h. pruz — Red sky at morning (Mtn Laurel Recording Co.)
- Hatchie — Liquorice (Secretly Canadian)
- Helado Negro — The Last Sound on Earth EP (Big Dada)
- Herb Alpert — Christmas Time Is Here (Herb Alpert Presents)
- Hirons — Future Perfect EP (Western Vinyl)
- Hüsker Dü — 1985: The Miracle Year (Numero)
- Jade LeMac — It’s Always At Night EP (Warner Music Canada)
- Jake Owen — Dreams to Dream (Good Company Entertainment)
- Jonathan Jeremiah — We Come Alive ([PIAS])
- Luke Bell — The King Is Back (Thirty Tigers)
- Mavis Staples — Sad And Beautiful World (Anti)
- Midlake — A Bridge To Far (Bella Union)
- The Mountain Goats — Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan (Cadmean Dawn)
- Paul Kelly — Seventy (Cooking Vinyl)
- Portugal. the Man — SHISH (Knik)
- Rosalía — Lux (Columbia)
- Sam Gellaitry — Anywhere Here Is Perfect (Warner Records)
- Sessa — Pequena Vertigem de Amo (Mexican Summer)
- Sorry — COSPLAY (Domino)
- St. Panther — Strange World EP (drink sum wtr)
- Steve Gunn — Daylight Daylight (No Quarter Records)
- Sunflowers — You Have Fallen… Congratulations! (Fuzz Club)
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers — GLORY (Community Music)
- Tristen — Unpopular Music (Well Kept Secret)
- Westbound Train — Sing the Ghost Away (Westbound Train)
- Westerman — A Jackal’s Wedding (Partisan Records)
- White Lies — Night Light (Play It Again Sam)
- Whitney — Small Talk (Whitney)
- William Basinski — The Disintegration Loops — Arcadia Archive Edition (Temporary Residence)
- Willie Nelson — Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle (Sony Music Entertainment)
- YEONJUN — NO LABELS: PART 01 (BIGHIT MUSIC/Republic Records/IMPERIAL)
- Young Miko — Do Not Disturb (The Wave Music Group)
Friday, November 14
- 5 Seconds of Summer — Everyone’s A Star! (Republic Records)
- Asha Banks — How Real Was It? EP (Island)
- Austra — Chin Up Buttercup (Domino)
- AVTT/PTTN — AVTT/PTTN (Ramseur Records/Ipecac Recordings)
- BICEP — CHROMA 000 (Warp)
- Blondshell — Another Picture (Partisan Records)
- The Bros. Landreth — Dog Ear (Birthday Cake Records)
- Celeste — Woman Of Faces (Universal)
- Cheap Trick — All Washed Up (BMG)
- Colter Wall — Memories and Empties (Sony)
- The Devil Wears Prada — Flowers (Solid State Records)
- Dick Move — Dream, Believe, Achieve (Flying Nun Records)
- Doves — So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves (EMI)
- Drama — Platonic Romance (Drama)
- Drive-By Truckers — The Definitive Decoration Day (New West Records)
- Ed Harcourt — Orphic (Deathless Records)
- FKA Twigs — Eusexua Afterglow (Young)
- Home Front — Watch It Die (La Vida Es Un Mus)
- Jean Dawson — Rock A Bye Baby, Glimmer Of God (P+)
- JJJJJerome Ellis — Vesper Sparrow (Shelter Press)
- Josh Groban — Hidden Gems (Warners)
- Lawrence Hart — Asking For a Friend (Domino)
- Lewis Capaldi — Survive EP (Universal)
- Lithe — Euphoria (GSL)
- Matt Pryor — The Salton Sea (Nightshoes Syndicate/MWH Entertainment)
- The Neighbourhood — (((((ultraSOUND))))) (Warner)
- The Notwist — Magnificent Fall (Alien Transistor)
- Of Mice & Men — Another Miracle (Century Media Records)
- Pavement — Pavements (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Matador)
- Parov Stelar — Artifact (Etage Noir Recordings)
- Pete Muller — One Last Dance (Two Truths Records)
- PRYVT — BACK TO REALITY (PRYVT)
- Runo Plum — Patching (Winspear)
- Scorpions — Coming Home Live (Spinefarm)
- Sister Ray Davies — Holy Island (Sonic Cathedral)
- Summer Walker — Finally Over It (LVRN/Interscope Records)
- Sword II — Electric Hour (Section 1)
- Wyldest — The Universe Is Loading (Hand in Hive)
November 21
- Aerosmith and Yungblud — One More Time EP (Capitol)
- Boys Life — Ordinary Wars EP (Spartan Records)
- The Bug vs Ghost Dubs — Implosion (Pressure)
- Burs — Significance, Otherness (Birthday Cake Records)
- Chip Kinman — The Great Confrontation (In The Red Records)
- Danko Jones — Leo Rising (Reigning Phoenix Music)
- Ella Eyre — everything, in time (Play It Again Sam)
- Fine Young Cannibals — FYC40 (London)
- The Futureheads — Christmas (Nul Records)
- Haley Heynderickx and Max García Conover — What of Our Nature (Fat Possum)
- ILUKA — the wild, the innocent, & the raging (Nettwerk)
- Keaton Henson — Parader (Play It Again Sam)
- Lawrence English and Stephen Vitiello — Trinity (American Dreams Records)
- Magic Fig — Valerian Tea (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Old Crow Medicine Show — OCMS XMAS (Hartland)
- The Pretty Wild — zero.point.genesis (Sumerian Records)
- Red Axes — LOUD (The Axe Files)
- Simply Red — Recollections (Simplyred.com Ltd.)
- Snarky Puppy — Somni (GroundUP Music)
- Stryper — The Greatest Gift of All (Frontiers)
- Sub Focus — Contact (EMI)
- Various Artists — Wicked: For Good — The Soundtrack (Republic Records)
Friday, November 28
- Danny Elfman — Big Top Pee-Wee (The Original Soundtrack Album) (Legacy Recordings)
- Dream Theater — Quarantième: Live à Paris (InsideOutMusic)
- Felix Raphael — DO YOU ([PIAS] Électronique)
- Jerkcurb — Night Fishing On A Calm Lake (Handsome Dad)
- La Luz — Extra! Extra! EP (Sub Pop)
- Lou Reed/Various Artists — Metal Machine Music: Power to Consume, Vol. 1 (Sony)
- Madonna — Bedtime Stories — The Untold Chapter (Warner)
- The Saints — Long March Through The Jazz Age (Fire Records)
- Wilco/Jeff Tweedy/Daniel Johnston — dBpm 15 (Sony)