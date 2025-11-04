newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
iStock

All The New Albums Coming Out In November 2025

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in November. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, November 7

  • Allie X — Happiness Is Going to Get You (Allie X Music)
  • Armand Hammer and The Alchemist — Mercy (Backwoodz Studios)
  • Armor for Sleep — There Is No Memory (Equal Vision Records)
  • Benee — Ur An Angel I’m Just Particles (Republic Records)
  • Brad Paisley — Snow Globe Town (Loaded Goat Records)
  • Charlotte de Witte — Charlotte de Witte (KNTXT)
  • Chris Thile — Bach: Sonatas and Partitas, Vol. 2 (Nonesuch)
  • Clark — Steep Stims (Throttle)
  • Constant Smiles — Moonflowers (Felte)
  • The Cranberries — Unplugged (Island)
  • Crasher — Odditi Populaire (Mothland)
  • Danny Brown — Stardust (Warp Records)
  • The Dears — Life Is Beautiful! Life Is Beautiful! Life Is Beautiful! (Next Door Records)
  • Del Water Gap — Chasing the Chimera (Mom+Pop)
  • Devin Shaffer — Patience (American Dreams Records)
  • Drain — …Is Your Friend (Epitaph)
  • Finger Eleven — Last Night on Earth (Better Noise Music)
  • flypaper — Forget the Rush (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Frida Kill — City Gurl (Get Better Records)
  • General Levy — Jah Jah Guide and Protect (Cleopatra Records)
  • h. pruz — Red sky at morning (Mtn Laurel Recording Co.)
  • Hatchie — Liquorice (Secretly Canadian)
  • Helado Negro — The Last Sound on Earth EP (Big Dada)
  • Herb Alpert — Christmas Time Is Here (Herb Alpert Presents)
  • Hirons — Future Perfect EP (Western Vinyl)
  • Hüsker Dü — 1985: The Miracle Year (Numero)
  • Jade LeMac — It’s Always At Night EP (Warner Music Canada)
  • Jake Owen — Dreams to Dream (Good Company Entertainment)
  • Jonathan Jeremiah — We Come Alive ([PIAS])
  • Luke Bell — The King Is Back (Thirty Tigers)
  • Mavis Staples — Sad And Beautiful World (Anti)
  • Midlake — A Bridge To Far (Bella Union)
  • The Mountain Goats — Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan (Cadmean Dawn)
  • Paul Kelly — Seventy (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Portugal. the Man — SHISH (Knik)
  • Rosalía — Lux (Columbia)
  • Sam Gellaitry — Anywhere Here Is Perfect (Warner Records)
  • Sessa — Pequena Vertigem de Amo (Mexican Summer)
  • Sorry — COSPLAY (Domino)
  • St. Panther — Strange World EP (drink sum wtr)
  • Steve Gunn — Daylight Daylight (No Quarter Records)
  • Sunflowers — You Have Fallen… Congratulations! (Fuzz Club)
  • Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers — GLORY (Community Music)
  • Tristen — Unpopular Music (Well Kept Secret)
  • Westbound Train — Sing the Ghost Away (Westbound Train)
  • Westerman — A Jackal’s Wedding (Partisan Records)
  • White Lies — Night Light (Play It Again Sam)
  • Whitney — Small Talk (Whitney)
  • William Basinski — The Disintegration Loops — Arcadia Archive Edition (Temporary Residence)
  • Willie Nelson — Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle (Sony Music Entertainment)
  • YEONJUN — NO LABELS: PART 01 (BIGHIT MUSIC/Republic Records/IMPERIAL)
  • Young Miko — Do Not Disturb (The Wave Music Group)

Friday, November 14

  • 5 Seconds of Summer — Everyone’s A Star! (Republic Records)
  • Asha Banks — How Real Was It? EP (Island)
  • Austra — Chin Up Buttercup (Domino)
  • AVTT/PTTN — AVTT/PTTN (Ramseur Records/Ipecac Recordings)
  • BICEP — CHROMA 000 (Warp)
  • Blondshell — Another Picture (Partisan Records)
  • The Bros. Landreth — Dog Ear (Birthday Cake Records)
  • Celeste — Woman Of Faces (Universal)
  • Cheap Trick — All Washed Up (BMG)
  • Colter Wall — Memories and Empties (Sony)
  • The Devil Wears Prada — Flowers (Solid State Records)
  • Dick Move — Dream, Believe, Achieve (Flying Nun Records)
  • Doves — So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves (EMI)
  • Drama — Platonic Romance (Drama)
  • Drive-By Truckers — The Definitive Decoration Day (New West Records)
  • Ed Harcourt — Orphic (Deathless Records)
  • FKA Twigs — Eusexua Afterglow (Young)
  • Home Front — Watch It Die (La Vida Es Un Mus)
  • Jean Dawson — Rock A Bye Baby, Glimmer Of God (P+)
  • JJJJJerome Ellis — Vesper Sparrow (Shelter Press)
  • Josh Groban — Hidden Gems (Warners)
  • Lawrence Hart — Asking For a Friend (Domino)
  • Lewis Capaldi — Survive EP (Universal)
  • Lithe — Euphoria (GSL)
  • Matt Pryor — The Salton Sea (Nightshoes Syndicate/MWH Entertainment)
  • The Neighbourhood — (((((ultraSOUND))))) (Warner)
  • The Notwist — Magnificent Fall (Alien Transistor)
  • Of Mice & Men — Another Miracle (Century Media Records)
  • Pavement — Pavements (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Matador)
  • Parov Stelar — Artifact (Etage Noir Recordings)
  • Pete Muller — One Last Dance (Two Truths Records)
  • PRYVT — BACK TO REALITY (PRYVT)
  • Runo Plum — Patching (Winspear)
  • Scorpions — Coming Home Live (Spinefarm)
  • Sister Ray Davies — Holy Island (Sonic Cathedral)
  • Summer Walker — Finally Over It (LVRN/Interscope Records)
  • Sword II — Electric Hour (Section 1)
  • Wyldest — The Universe Is Loading (Hand in Hive)

November 21

  • Aerosmith and Yungblud — One More Time EP (Capitol)
  • Boys Life — Ordinary Wars EP (Spartan Records)
  • The Bug vs Ghost Dubs — Implosion (Pressure)
  • Burs — Significance, Otherness (Birthday Cake Records)
  • Chip Kinman — The Great Confrontation (In The Red Records)
  • Danko Jones — Leo Rising (Reigning Phoenix Music)
  • Ella Eyre — everything, in time (Play It Again Sam)
  • Fine Young Cannibals — FYC40 (London)
  • The Futureheads — Christmas (Nul Records)
  • Haley Heynderickx and Max García Conover — What of Our Nature (Fat Possum)
  • ILUKA — the wild, the innocent, & the raging (Nettwerk)
  • Keaton Henson — Parader (Play It Again Sam)
  • Lawrence English and Stephen Vitiello — Trinity (American Dreams Records)
  • Magic Fig — Valerian Tea (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Old Crow Medicine Show — OCMS XMAS (Hartland)
  • The Pretty Wild — zero.point.genesis (Sumerian Records)
  • Red Axes — LOUD (The Axe Files)
  • Simply Red — Recollections (Simplyred.com Ltd.)
  • Snarky Puppy — Somni (GroundUP Music)
  • Stryper — The Greatest Gift of All (Frontiers)
  • Sub Focus — Contact (EMI)
  • Various Artists — Wicked: For Good — The Soundtrack (Republic Records)

Friday, November 28

  • Danny Elfman — Big Top Pee-Wee (The Original Soundtrack Album) (Legacy Recordings)
  • Dream Theater — Quarantième: Live à Paris (InsideOutMusic)
  • Felix Raphael — DO YOU ([PIAS] Électronique)
  • Jerkcurb — Night Fishing On A Calm Lake (Handsome Dad)
  • La Luz — Extra! Extra! EP (Sub Pop)
  • Lou Reed/Various Artists — Metal Machine Music: Power to Consume, Vol. 1 (Sony)
  • Madonna — Bedtime Stories — The Untold Chapter (Warner)
  • The Saints — Long March Through The Jazz Age (Fire Records)
  • Wilco/Jeff Tweedy/Daniel Johnston — dBpm 15 (Sony)
