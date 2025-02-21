Nickel Boys was one of last year’s cinematic highlights (Uproxx named it one of 2024’s best movies), and a big part of that was the score from Alex Somers and Scott Alario.

In fact, the Oscar-nominated film’s OST is worth checking out on its own, and soon, you’ll be able to add it to your vinyl library: Pre-orders for Nickel Boys — Original Motion Picture Soundtrack are live now ahead of the album’s release on April 25. The album is pressed on “metallic gold” vinyl and comes with a full color insert.

Uproxx’s Philip Cosores previously called Nickel Boys “the best film of the year” and “one of the most exciting artistic accomplishments in recent memory,” writing, “It’s groundbreaking cinema that’s built to last, a movie whose log line (or best of the year blurb) can’t do it justice.”

Check out the Nickel Boys — Original Motion Picture Soundtrack vinyl packaging and tracklist below.