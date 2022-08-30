Raiche Delivers A Soulful Rendition of ‘Fool’ For ‘UPROXX Sessions’

This week, UPROXX Sessions welcomes R&B singer-songwriter, Raiche, to the bathroom stage. Named one of Billboard‘s “R&B Artists to Watch in 2021,” she’s amassed more than 20 million streams worldwide and performed at Essence Festival earlier this summer.

Raiche has come a long way since growing up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, just two hours outside Boston. Her single “Drive,” was featured in Netflix’s “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” and today, she joins UPROXX Sessions with her candid heartbreak song, “Fool.” The track from her upcoming debut album, Loveland, is a cautionary tale to those in relationships as the singer declares: “I don’t wanna be the fool for you no more / I don’t wanna play that part / I don’t want it to go that far.”

Watch Raiche perform “Fool” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

Raiche is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.