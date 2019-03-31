The Rolling Stones Postpone Their Current Tour Over Mick Jagger’s Unspecified ‘Medical Treatment’

News & Culture Writer
03.31.19

Getty Image

On Saturday, the Rolling Stones revealed that they would be postponing several American and Canadian tour dates due to singer Mick Jagger’s undergoing an unspecified “medical treatment.” According to the New York Times, the band’s official Twitter account broke the news early Saturday morning while promising that the postponed tour dates would be rescheduled. The announcement also insisted that Jagger would be making a “complete recovery.”

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” read the band’s tweeted statement. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

Around The Web

TAGSmick jaggerROLLING STONES
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP