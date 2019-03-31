Getty Image

On Saturday, the Rolling Stones revealed that they would be postponing several American and Canadian tour dates due to singer Mick Jagger’s undergoing an unspecified “medical treatment.” According to the New York Times, the band’s official Twitter account broke the news early Saturday morning while promising that the postponed tour dates would be rescheduled. The announcement also insisted that Jagger would be making a “complete recovery.”

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” read the band’s tweeted statement. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”