After a year of remaining in our homes, we could all use a little optimism. And who would have guessed that Mick Jagger would be the one to deliver? On Tuesday, Jagger unveiled a surprise collaboration with Dave Grohl. Titled “Eazy Sleazy,” the joint single is a hopeful nod to the post-pandemic future.

The guitar-heavy “Eazy Sleazy” reflects on a world we all know too well. Jagger sings of Zoom calls, feeling imprisoned within his home, the eeriness of fake studio applause, and watching too much TV. But the song isn’t all dreary. Jagger looks forward to the post-lockdown world, singing of the “garden of earthly delights” that hopefully awaits us in the near future.

About the single, Jagger mentioned that it was inspired by the feeling of lockdown bans being lifted. “It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much-needed optimism,” he said. “Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass, and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. Hope you all enjoy ‘Eazy Sleazy.’”

Echoing Jagger’s statement, Grohl added: “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier……and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”

Listen to Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl’s “Eazy Sleazy” above.