Sam Smith Yearns ‘To Be Free’ In Their Euphoric New Video

In the video for “To Be Free,” the euphoric new single from Sam Smith, the singer leads what can only be described as an exuberant revolution. While Sam sings on stage in an empty theater, the lobby is suddenly filled with high-spirited youths who dance across the bar on their way to filling the auditorium. As Sam’s voice is joined by a powerful chorus, the audience is seen singing along with expressions of ecstatic joy as they loose their inhibitions.

In the song’s press release, Smith says, “I’ve never had a recording experience like I did making this song. It’s one vocal and guitar take from start to finish – one live performance of me and my friend Simon Aldred in a pure state of music and expression. I wrote it five years ago while writing my last album Gloria and then parked it because I knew it was not a song for that album. It was created during a time in my life where I became free within myself.”

While Sam has yet to announce a longer project attached to the single, their first solo song since the Barbie soundtrack, they do have a 12-date residency at historic Brooklyn venue Warsaw. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 1, at 10 am local time. You can find more info here.