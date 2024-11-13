Diddy is entangled in a mountain of legal woes. The former head of Revolt TV has been accused of sex trafficking, sexual assault, abuse, and more. Since the allegations surfaced many industry insiders have attempted to create distance from him as not to be found guilty (in the public’s eyes) by association.

Yesterday (November 11), Sting did just that when asked about the controversy surrounding Diddy. During an interview with LA Times, Sting shut down the idea that The Police’s hit “Every Breath You Take” has been soiled as a result of Diddy.

When asked if the band’s famed smash, which was sampled by Diddy for the Notorious B.I.G. tribute track “I’ll Be Missing You” featuring Faith Evans and 112, was tainted Sting rejected the notion.

“No,” he said. “I mean, I don’t know what went on [with Diddy]. But it doesn’t taint the song at all for me. It’s still my song.”

The interview argued with Sting’s response, saying: “And people still love to hear it.”

“Absolutely,” chimed Sting.

Given that The Police’s “Every Breathe You Take” was already a chart-topping global smash back in 1983 and has maintained critically praise over the decades, Sting seems to have a point in many supporters eyes.