Less than a year after he was sued by ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura for alleged sexual assault and domestic abuse, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested and charged with a slew of federal crimes, including racketeering and sex trafficking. See below for a timeline of the events surrounding the arrest.

September 17: The Charges Against Diddy Were Revealed With the indictment unsealed, the truth was revealed: Diddy had been charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. September 18: Diddy Denied Bail; Appeals; Denied Again While Diddy and his attorney Marc Agnifilo maintained the music mogul’s innocence, prosecutors argued that his freedom constituted a threat to the case. US Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky agreed, denying their $50 million bail proposal. Combs’ defense filed an appeal, but was denied bail a second time by Judge Andrew L. Carter. Both judges cited worries that Combs could attempt to influence the outcome of a potential trial, as he had already contacted witnesses since learning of the investigation against him.