Less than a year after he was sued by ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura for alleged sexual assault and domestic abuse, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested and charged with a slew of federal crimes, including racketeering and sex trafficking. See below for a timeline of the events surrounding the arrest.
March 25: Diddy’s Homes In Los Angeles And Miami Raided By Federal Agents
In the months leading up to the raids on Diddy’s properties, the mogul had been the subject of a torrent of sexual assault and harassment lawsuits filed by multiple women — and one former collaborator — following his settlement of the initial suit from Ventura.
On March 25, 2024, it was reported that Homeland Security agents had raided Combs’ homes, detaining several people, including members of his family. Among the items seized were illegal weapons. Diddy later listed one of the homes for $62 million.
September 16: Diddy Is Taken Into Federal Custody
In the months following the raids, several new lawsuits were filed, including one from former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard. On September 16, 2024, Diddy was arrested and taken to the federal building in Manhattan, where it was later revealed that his arrest was connected to an indictment that would be unsealed the next day.
September 17: The Charges Against Diddy Were Revealed
With the indictment unsealed, the truth was revealed: Diddy had been charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.
September 18: Diddy Denied Bail; Appeals; Denied Again
While Diddy and his attorney Marc Agnifilo maintained the music mogul’s innocence, prosecutors argued that his freedom constituted a threat to the case. US Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky agreed, denying their $50 million bail proposal. Combs’ defense filed an appeal, but was denied bail a second time by Judge Andrew L. Carter. Both judges cited worries that Combs could attempt to influence the outcome of a potential trial, as he had already contacted witnesses since learning of the investigation against him.
October 1: Diddy Applies For Bail A Third Time With A New Legal Team
In the wake of the previous setbacks vis a vis his bond request, Combs added two new attorneys to his defense, Anthony Ricco and Alexandra Shapiro, before applying for bond a third time. While the results of that request have yet to be announced, it’ll be difficult for him to address the primary concern, which is that he could tamper with witnesses.
In the meantime, more charges against Combs could be forthcoming as further details of the investigation come to light and his alleged co-conspirators are named in the future.