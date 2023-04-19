The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1997 album Life After Death, which was released just days after he was murdered, is an iconic piece of hip-hop history. Now, to coincide with the ongoing celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary this year, Warner Music Group’s WMX has announced the debut season of visual podcast series Iconic Records will focus on the landmark Biggie Smalls album.

The eight-episode run of the show, hosted by Radio Hall Of Fame member Angie Martinez, will premiere on April 29 at 8 p.m. ET, on the new WMX Hip-Hop channel on The Roku Channel (channel 1137). Further episodes will debut every Saturday after that. It will also be available on Biggie’s YouTube channel and on major audio podcast platforms starting May 1. Guests appearing over the course of the season will include Fat Joe, Pusha T, Rick Ross, Too Short, Lil Cease, and surprise guests yet to be revealed.

Martinez said in a statement, “Biggie was, and still is, one of the most important artists of our lifetime and Life After Death is a masterpiece! To collaborate with WMX on this series has been an incredible experience. It’s especially meaningful as we also pay homage to 50 years of hip-hop and how it’s changed the course of history.”

Ben Blank — WMX president, media & creative content — also noted, “We’re excited to be able to share stories about the albums that have shaped entire generations so profoundly – beginning with Biggie’s Life After Death. The launch of Iconic Records embraces the huge appetite and need for unique content tailored for genre-specific audiences. WMX lives at a crossroads where artists, content, and experiences converge to reach music fans where they are, and this exciting series is the first of many forums in which we will continue to tell the stories about the art that shapes and inspires our culture.”

Wayne Barrow, Biggie’s manager, added, “The Notorious B.I.G. is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. His work has been examined and reviewed before, but this series provides new stories and firsthand accounts by the people that were there. It’s something special.”

Check out the Iconic Records trailer above.

Uproxx is a part of WMX. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.