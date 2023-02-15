Our React Like You Know series is a hit. In the last episode, we quizzed today’s generation of rappers on the hip-hop cult classic track “Get Money” by Junior Mafia featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Lil Kim. Now, we’re testing a range of Gen-Z recording artists on their knowledge of ’90s R&B, starting with 112’s 1997 song, “Cupid.”

Up to put their musical wits to the test are 2Rare, TiaCorine, Lil Zay Osama, TraTwoThree, Kalan.FrFr, Nascar Aloe, Raiche, Kyle Banks, Bolsen, Pheelz, and more. While many had a laugh about the video’s dated look, comparing it to a 90s Black Harry Potter film, they unanimously agree that the platinum plaque hold record is undeniably smooth.

Rapper 2Rare’s look for the song went a step further as he sampled the song on his breakout single, “Q-Pid” featuring Lil Durk. You can watch his performance of the record as part of our UPROXX Sessions here.

When asked about what about the song made him want to sample it, 2Rare replied, “I’ve been wanted to sample it. I’ve always loved the song. So, when I heard the sample [from DJ Smalls 732], I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s the one,'” he added. “It’s a great song. It’s one of those ones. It makes you feel good.”

You can watch our panel react to the “Get Money” video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.