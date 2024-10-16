Yesterday (October 15), Love Sean Combs, Diddy’s youngest child, turned two years old. Diddy’s daughter’s big day got the controversial rapper to make his first social media post since being arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering.

On Instagram yesterday, Diddy shared an Instagram gallery post, featuring two photos of Love and two photos of himself with Love. He wrote in the post’s caption, “Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! [heart emoji][heart hands emoji] Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you [cake emoji][party popper emoji][balloon emoji].”

Diddy is currently in the Special Housing Unit at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, so the post was perhaps technically shared by his team and not Diddy himself.

Diddy should remain there for the next good while, too: A few days ago, his trial was scheduled for May 5, 2025. Shortly after that, a new lawsuit surfaced, in which Diddy is accused by six different people of rape, sexual abuse, and sexual assault.

In light of all this, many people have been doing what they can to distance themselves from Diddy. Kesha and Reneé Rapp famously changed the Diddy lyric in “Tik Tok” at Coachella, and Joe Jonas made his own change to DNCE’s “Cake By The Ocean.”