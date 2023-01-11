SZA Accra 2022
SZA Shuts Down ‘Kill Bill’ Fan Theories About When Her ‘SOS’ Deluxe Album Will Drop

Yesterday, SZA dropped the entertaining video for her hit song, “Kill Bill.” Drawing visual inspiration from the Tarantino movie of the same title, SZA enlisted one of the original actresses, Vivica A. Fox, to help her carry out a revenge plot.

Still, fans watching SZA’s music video were clearly on the hunt for any and all possible Easter eggs. Given that she’s dropped clues in her past videos, from teasing snippets of songs at the end of “Shirt,” to using a license plate to announce when her sophomore album, SOS, would drop — it’s not far-fetched that there could be some secrets embedded in “Kill Bill.”

Fans spotted that the motorcycle license plate used in the “Kill Bill” video read August, sparking speculation that the deluxe version of SOS would be dropping this summer. (It also had “SOS” in bright red letters.)

However, SZA logged on to social media to shut those theories down, tweeting, “The deluxe is not coming out in august lol it’s just a license plate.”

Despite her statement, fans in the quotes joked back about the fact that the deluxe version might be dropping earlier and the fact that they couldn’t trust her. “She knew to have these comments off,” one person wrote.

“Then wtf is coming on aug 2023,” another added.

View some additional fan reactions to SZA’s SOS deluxe tweet.

