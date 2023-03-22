Tekashi 69 (Daniel Hernandez) was reportedly hospitalized yesterday (March 21) after being attacked at a gym sauna in South Florida.

Per WPTV, his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, said that the rapper obtained cuts and bruises — particularly to his face — after the attack.

“Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled,” Lazzaro said. “Police in South Florida were called and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.”

TMZ also had video footage of the incident, where an unidentified man is seen punching and kicking Tekashi. However, Lazzaro also noted that there were several attackers in the incident.

Lazzaro also told TMZ that while Hernandez tried to fight off the attackers, there were too many. Gym staff called for the police and an ambulance after hearing the scuffle. Hernandez was taken to the hospital.

“Take a picture, I’m gonna be famous now,” one of the men can be heard in the video.

“I’m a fan, homie,” the one filming it added.

His attorney notes that the next step is to work with “Feds” to secure protection for Hernandez. He had previously been granted early release from federal prison “after cooperating with authorities to land several of his gang member cohorts behind bars.”

However, it is still unknown if this cooperation for his early release played a part in the attack.