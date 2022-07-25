Music

Tems’ ‘No Woman, No Cry,’ Is Among Three Songs Released From The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack

TwitterStaff Writer

Considering the success of the Grammy-winning Black Panther soundtrack that Kendrick Lamar executive produced, there’s good reason to be excited about the soundtrack to Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel. Over the weekend, the first official trailer to Wakanda Forever dropped and it was as memorable to the tribute it pays to the late Chadwick Bozeman as it was for the choice of music that was used underneath.

Throughout the clip, Nigerian afrobeats/R&B singer Tems sings a version of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” that eventually morphs into Lamar’s “Alright” in exciting ways. Today, Tems’ cover of “No Woman, No Cry,” (produced by Ludwig Göransson) has been officially released on digital streaming platforms, along with two other songs from the soundtrack entitled, Wakanda Forever Prologue. Also released today, is a vibey, afro-fusion tune from Ghanaian singer Amaarae called “A Body, A Coffin,” as well as the tribal thump of “Soy,” by Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan.

All three of the songs shift the vibe from the big-name hip-hop of the original Black Panther soundtrack. With the explosion of afrobeats music and the global rise of música Latina, it seems as though Wakanda Forever Prologue is moving towards those sounds and artists. It’s a welcome push for the film franchise which not only broke barriers as a blockbuster Black superhero movie, but also as a curator of the best artists making music today.

Ryan Coogler is back directing the sequel and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will once again feature Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Danai Gurira.

Listen to Tems’ “No Woman, No Cry” above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×