New music from Vince Staples is on the way, in the form of his final album for Def Jam, Dark Times, which arrives on May 24.

In announcing the new album, Vince gave an uncharacteristically earnest accounting of its creation, writing, “Eleven years ago, a young, uncertain version of myself was given an opportunity with Def Jam Recordings. I released my first project under their banner, Shyne Coldchain Vol 2, a year later. I was unsure of what to expect from the world of music, but deeply aware of what I needed: a change in my surroundings and a clear understanding of self. Ten years and seven projects later, I’ve found that clarity. Now, I share with you my final Def Jam release, Dark Times.”

Here is everything to know about Dark Times, Vince Staples’ sixth album overall, and his final one for Def Jam.