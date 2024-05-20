New music from Vince Staples is on the way, in the form of his final album for Def Jam, Dark Times, which arrives on May 24.
In announcing the new album, Vince gave an uncharacteristically earnest accounting of its creation, writing, “Eleven years ago, a young, uncertain version of myself was given an opportunity with Def Jam Recordings. I released my first project under their banner, Shyne Coldchain Vol 2, a year later. I was unsure of what to expect from the world of music, but deeply aware of what I needed: a change in my surroundings and a clear understanding of self. Ten years and seven projects later, I’ve found that clarity. Now, I share with you my final Def Jam release, Dark Times.”
Here is everything to know about Dark Times, Vince Staples’ sixth album overall, and his final one for Def Jam.
Release Date
Dark Times is out 5/24 via Def Jam/ARTium/Blacksmith. Find more info here.
Tracklist
1. “Close Your Eyes And Swing”
2. “Black & Blue”
3. “Government Cheese”
4. “Children’s Song”
5. “Shame On The Devil”
6. “Étouffée”
7. “Liars”
8. “Justin”
9. “Radio”
10. “Nothing Matters”
11. “Little Homies”
12. “Freeman”
13. “Why Won’t The Sun Come Out?”
Singles
So far, Vince has released one single, “Shame On The Devil.”
Features
There are no listed features on the tracklist, but that could just mean Vince wants to keep them a secret
Artwork
Tour
Vince hasn’t announced a tour yet, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he did after the release of his new album.