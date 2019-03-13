Fox News / Mediaite

Every week is weird, but usually the weeks are weird and seem pretty bad for humanity. So far, this one is weird and, at the very least, kind of entertaining. There’s is the out-of-absolutely-nowhere news that Felicity Huffman, Lori Laughlin, and dozens more have been accused of participating in a college admissions scam, which is sad and depressing but also amusingly random.

And then there’s Tucker Carlson.

Over the weekend, the Fox News staple and bowtie enthusiast was attacked by Media Matters, and by “attacked” we mean the liberal watch group simply dug up shocking and disturbing comments he made about women, non-whites, and underage girls. Since then, there’s been an effort to drive advertisers away from his weeknightly program.

To the enjoyment of those who remember when Jon Stewart destroyed him on Crossfire in 2004, Carlson has not only refused to apologize for his old comments, but he’s tried to paint himself as a victim of monsters who quoted things that he has said.

Tuesday night, on Day 3 of Tuckergate, Carlson was at it again. He came out guns blazing, opening up his program with a lengthy monologue, caught by Mediaite, in which he started by perhaps inadvertently (or not!) comparing himself to the likes of Alex Jones — one of those far right figures “disappeared” because of the things they’ve said. In Jones’ case, those include harassing the parents of slain children of the Sandy Hook massacre, claiming it was all a hoax.