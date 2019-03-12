Getty Image

College admissions are no joke, especially when it comes to the ivy leagues, which heavily favor not only legacy candidates but those who hold a financial advantage. On Tuesday, ABC News reported that 50 individuals, including actresses Lori Loughlin (Full House) and Felicity Hoffman (Desperate Housewives), along with dozens of CEOs and other high ranking business executives, were charged in a wide-reaching college admissions scam, in which they allegedly gamed the system. They’re accused of handing over up to $6 million (according to Variety) to guarantee their children’s admissions to several elite universities, including but not limited to Georgetown, Stanford, and Yale.

The Justice Department has published the full list of those who have been indicted on charges ranging from conspiracy to commit racketeering to mail fraud and obstruction of justice. The list also includes some Olympic sports coaches at the universities listed, and ABC reports that most of the students who benefited from this alleged scheme weren’t aware of their parents’ tactics. This apparently included the gaming of test scores, given that one of the key witnesses is said to be a director of college exam prep. Here’s some language from the massive indictment that unfurled in a Boston federal court: